Over 12,000 BMWs recalled in South Africa

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a public notice confirming that BMW Group South Africa is recalling 12,491 vehicles across six model ranges due to a potential fire hazard linked to the starter motor.

The affected vehicles include the BMW 3 Series (G20), 4 Series (G22), 5 Series (G30), Z4 (G29), X3 (G01) and X4 (G02) models, which were made available in South Africa from 2016 onwards.

According to BMW, internal quality controls and customer feedback revealed that water can enter the starter motor at specific points, leading to corrosion. This may prevent the engine from starting, and in severe cases, cause a short circuit and local overheating of the starter. The company warned that “in the worst case, this may result in a vehicle fire, which can occur even when the vehicle is parked.”

The NCC has urged affected vehicle owners to take immediate precautionary measures, including avoiding driving through water deep enough to submerge the starter motor for extended periods. Consumers are also encouraged to have their vehicles inspected and repaired as soon as possible.

Free replacement and verification process

BMW confirmed that the replacement of the starter motor will be conducted at no cost to consumers. Owners can verify whether their vehicle is affected by visiting BMW’s technical campaigns portal or checking for in-car safety notifications.

Affected consumers should book appointments with their nearest authorised BMW dealership to have the issue rectified.

The NCC reminded consumers that product recalls form a critical part of South Africa’s product safety framework and that both manufacturers and consumers play a role in ensuring prompt corrective action when safety concerns arise.