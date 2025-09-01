South Africa
Automotive Maintenance
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Ford expands safety recalls in South Africa

    Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA) has announced a series of safety recalls affecting multiple vehicle models and production batches in South Africa and neighbouring markets.
    1 Sep 2025
    1 Sep 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Transit Custom: Passenger airbag replacement

    The recall covers five Ford Transit Custom vehicles built between 2024 and 2025. FMCSA identified that a filter within the passenger airbag inflator may not meet the required thickness specification.

    While this does not affect normal driving, in the event of an accident that triggers airbag deployment, the out-of-spec filter could restrict gas flow from the inflator.

    Affected owners will be contacted directly and advised to schedule an inspection and replacement at their preferred Ford dealer. All repairs will be completed free of charge.

    Mustang: Low-pressure fuel pump failure

    A separate recall affects 333 Ford Mustang vehicles built between 2021 and 2022 (South Africa - 330; Botswana – 1; Namibia - 2).

    FMCSA reports that the low-pressure fuel pump may lose fuel pressure and flow due to internal contamination and reduced clearances. This could cause the engine to stall, increasing the risk of an accident.

    Parts are being prepared for the affected Mustangs. Once available, owners will be notified to schedule a complimentary service appointment with authorised dealers.

    FMCSA emphasises its commitment to safety and customer support, encouraging vehicle owners to verify whether their Ford is affected. Owners can check using their VIN number at www.ford.co.za/owner/recalls, via the Ford Pass app, or by contacting the Customer Relationship Centre at 0860 011 022 / +27 12 843 5824 (international callers) or moc.drof@3CRC.
    .

    Read more: Ford, FMCSA, Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa, Ford South Africa, car recalls
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz