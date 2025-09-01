Ford expands safety recalls in South Africa

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA) has announced a series of safety recalls affecting multiple vehicle models and production batches in South Africa and neighbouring markets.

Transit Custom: Passenger airbag replacement

The recall covers five Ford Transit Custom vehicles built between 2024 and 2025. FMCSA identified that a filter within the passenger airbag inflator may not meet the required thickness specification.

While this does not affect normal driving, in the event of an accident that triggers airbag deployment, the out-of-spec filter could restrict gas flow from the inflator.

Affected owners will be contacted directly and advised to schedule an inspection and replacement at their preferred Ford dealer. All repairs will be completed free of charge.

Mustang: Low-pressure fuel pump failure

A separate recall affects 333 Ford Mustang vehicles built between 2021 and 2022 (South Africa - 330; Botswana – 1; Namibia - 2).

FMCSA reports that the low-pressure fuel pump may lose fuel pressure and flow due to internal contamination and reduced clearances. This could cause the engine to stall, increasing the risk of an accident.

Parts are being prepared for the affected Mustangs. Once available, owners will be notified to schedule a complimentary service appointment with authorised dealers.

FMCSA emphasises its commitment to safety and customer support, encouraging vehicle owners to verify whether their Ford is affected. Owners can check using their VIN number at www.ford.co.za/owner/recalls, via the Ford Pass app, or by contacting the Customer Relationship Centre at 0860 011 022 / +27 12 843 5824 (international callers) or moc.drof@3CRC.

.