Ford Ranger safety recall launched across Southern Africa

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA) has initiated another safety recall, this time affecting certain 2025 and 2026 Ranger models.

Source: QuickPic

FMCSA identified that some vehicles may experience a change in pedal feel, requiring increased effort to brake due to a loss of the brake boost feature.

Drivers may notice the Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and brake warning signals illuminate on the instrument cluster, accompanied by informational messages and an audible alert. This issue could extend stopping distances, increasing the risk of an accident.

In total, 5,676 vehicles are affected across Southern Africa, including 5,387 in South Africa, 113 in Botswana, 157 in Namibia, and 19 in Eswatini/Swaziland.

Ford is contacting affected customers, advising them to schedule an appointment with their preferred dealer. Dealers will inspect the vehicles and carry out the necessary software update to the ABS module at no cost.

Customers can check if their vehicle is affected by visiting www.ford.co.za/owner/recalls and entering their VIN, or by using the Ford Pass app. For any queries, Ford’s Customer Relationship Resolution Centre can be reached at 0860 011 022, +27 12 843 5824 (international callers), or via email at moc.drof@3CRC.

Ford said its commitment, together with dealer partners, is to ensure the highest level of service and support for affected customers.