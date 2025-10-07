Dunlop Tyres extends Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance to 18 months

Dunlop Tyres South Africa is raising the bar for driver confidence – extending its Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance to 18 months of protection on tyres.

Dunlop Tyres South Africa has extended its tyre insurance to 18 months, giving drivers more peace of mind. Image: Shutterstock.

For a limited time, customers purchasing Dunlop tyres at Dunlop-branded stores between 1 October 2025 and 31 January 2026 will enjoy 18 months of cover - an upgrade from the previous 12-month offer.

The Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance provides peace of mind by protecting customers against irreparable tyre damage where, for the first 12 months, damaged tyres are replaced in full – meaning the driver pays no cost for the replacement tyre.

In South Africa, Dunlop is the only tyre manufacturer to offer full tyre replacement.

For the remainder of the six months, customers will receive a credit amount towards a new tyre based on the remaining tread - ensuring extra value and ongoing protection.

“We all know how incredibly frustrating it can be when you are driving and unintentionally hit a pothole, or incur other road damage, that leaves your tyres damaged beyond repair. It’s not a cost you want to be saddled with. To demonstrate the confidence in our product, we are giving drivers additional confidence and peace of mind. We’ve expanded the tyre cover to incorporate an additional six months of protection against damage based on tread wear,” said Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres South Africa.

“By extending Dunlop Sure, we’re reaffirming our commitment to protecting South African drivers and ensuring they enjoy both safety and value long after their purchase.”

The cover is activated when drivers register their purchase on the Dunlop website. Customers can take advantage of the extended Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance by visiting participating Dunlop dealerships nationwide between 1 October 2025 and 31 January 2026.

Visit www.dunloptyres.co.za/dunlop-sure for more information.