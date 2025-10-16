South Africa
Automotive Manufacturing & Parts
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

AutoTraderKLADunlop Tyres SAOverall Events & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Dunlop drives innovation with breakthrough research into longer-lasting tyres

    Dunlop Tyres South Africa, part of the global Dunlop family and backed by parent company Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI) in Japan, is proud to share groundbreaking research that will shape the future of tyre innovation and driver safety.
    Issued by Dunlop Tyres SA
    16 Oct 2025
    16 Oct 2025
    Sumitomo Rubber Industries in Japan, parent company of Dunlop Tyres SA, has achieved the world’s first 3D visualisation of rubber’s internal structure, paving the way for safer, longer-lasting, and more eco-friendly tyres
    Sumitomo Rubber Industries in Japan, parent company of Dunlop Tyres SA, has achieved the world’s first 3D visualisation of rubber’s internal structure, paving the way for safer, longer-lasting, and more eco-friendly tyres

    In partnership with Kyoto University, SRI has successfully achieved the world’s first three-dimensional visualisation of the internal structure of rubber – a major step forward in understanding how and why rubber fractures. This breakthrough enables the development of tyres that are safer, more durable and environmentally friendly.

    Kajal Hariprasad-Suggoo, manager of product development at Dunlop Tyres SA, said: “Innovation is core to Dunlop. This groundbreaking research in Japan reinforces our commitment to continuous research and development to meet the changing demands of motorists.”

    The research

    The three-dimensional visualisation of the internal structure of rubber allowed researchers to see exactly how different materials inside the compound interact when stress and fracture occur. Unlike conventional methods, which could only provide some insight, this new imaging technology can identify the precise locations where fractures begin and how the arrangement of polymers, silica, and other reinforcing agents contributes to weakness or strength within the rubber matrix.

    These microscopic changes were captured in real-time, and this insight into the behaviour of rubber under stress provides a foundation for developing new compounds that resist wear more effectively.

    “For Dunlop, this means the ability to engineer tyres that last longer, wear more evenly, and perform reliably under heavier loads,” said Hariprasad-Suggoo.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Dunlop Tyres SA
    Dunlop Tyres is a leading manufacturer and iconic global brand with over a 135-year heritage driving innovation, performance and motorsport excellence, proudly made in South Africa.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz