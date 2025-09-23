South Africa
Automotive Manufacturing & Parts
    Dunlop named official tyre partner of “Gran Turismo 7”

    Dunlop – a global name synonymous with performance and motorsport firsts – has joined forces with the legendary driving simulator “Gran Turismo” franchise, announcing its role as the official tyre partner of “Gran Turismo 7” for PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5, and the “Gran Turismo World Series”.
    Issued by Dunlop Tyres SA
    23 Sep 2025
    23 Sep 2025
    Dunlop named official tyre partner of &#x201c;Gran Turismo 7&#x201d;

    “Gran Turismo” is one of the world’s most popular racing simulation video game series – thrilling more than 90 million PlayStation players since its launch in 1997 and setting the gold standard for racing games with realistic, cutting-edge graphics, and near-authentic driving experiences.

    This announcement comes amid significant global developments. Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI), parent company of Dunlop Tyres South Africa, acquired the Dunlop global rights, enabling SRI to operate the Dunlop tyre business globally and strengthen the brand’s presence worldwide.

    “We are very excited to welcome Dunlop to the Gran Turismo family. As a company with a significant legacy in automotive and motorsport history, Dunlop continues to demonstrate innovation and competitiveness in the industry. We look forward to a productive collaboration to engage a new generation of enthusiasts with racing and Dunlop tyres through the Gran Turismo World Series and franchise,” said Kazunori Yamauchi, Gran Turismo series producer.

    As part of the partnership, Dunlop will serve as the official tyre supplier from Round Two of the 2025 “Gran Turismo World Series” championship in Berlin.

    Dunlop named official tyre partner of &#x201c;Gran Turismo 7&#x201d;

    In a future game update for “Gran Turismo 7”, the Dunlop brand will appear in various forms:

    • Dunlop will be added to the “Brand Central” museum, showcasing over 130 years of Dunlop history, including a variety of products developed with proprietary technologies and motorsport activities.
    • The Dunlop logo will appear on trackside branding on circuits in the game.
    • In the “Tuning Shop,” which offers parts to enhance vehicle performance, players will be able to select Dunlop tyres.

    Additionally, a Dunlop-themed time trial in-game event is planned.

    Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres SA, said: “We are thrilled at the Dunlop brand developments at our parent group level. Dunlop’s history and DNA is woven into racing. This partnership brings that same spirit of performance and innovation to the virtual racetrack, inspiring the next generation of drivers and motorsport enthusiasts. Seeing our tyres in action virtually is just the next step in engaging with our audience.”

    Dunlop, Lubin Ozoux
    Dunlop Tyres SA
    Dunlop Tyres is a leading manufacturer and iconic global brand with over a 135-year heritage driving innovation, performance and motorsport excellence, proudly made in South Africa.
    Let's do Biz