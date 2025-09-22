China’s JMC re-entering SA in November

Salvador Caetano Auto South Africa, part of the Salvador Caetano Group, will launch Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) locally in November 2025, targeting the single-cab market with its competitively priced Vigus Single Cab.

The Chinese brand enters South Africa with the Vigus positioned at around R300,000, aimed at the sub-R350,000 segment where over 3,000 single-cab bakkies are sold each month.

Competitive specs

The JMC Vigus Single Cab is powered by a 2.4L engine producing 103kW and 310Nm, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The company says the model offers solid towing ability, overtaking power, and fuel efficiency, designed to meet the demands of small business owners and fleet operators.

Local backing

“Partnering with JMC aligns perfectly with our vision of bringing trusted, high-performance mobility solutions to the South African market,” said Leslie Ramsoomar, Managing Director at Salvador Caetano South Africa.

Salvador Caetano will support JMC with local parts availability, aftersales service, and a growing dealer network across the country.

Future range

Following the launch of the Vigus Single Cab, JMC’s South African line-up will expand in 2026 to include:

Vigus Double Cab, a utility and lifestyle bakkie.

Grand Avenue, a leisure-focused bakkie.

JMC Carrying Plus, a commercial truck range for logistics, agriculture, and industrial use.

Global footprint

Founded in 1946, Salvador Caetano Group operates in more than 41 countries. The company says JMC’s entry into South Africa reflects its strategy to deliver affordable, work-ready vehicles backed by global distribution expertise.