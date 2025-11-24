South Africa
Automotive Dealers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Ebony+IvoryBizcommunity.comPace Car RentalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Geely Auto returns to the SA market in official capacity

    Geely Auto has returned to the SA new-car market in full force. The Chinese automaker’s earlier models were previously sold locally, but those cars were brought in and backed up by importers.
    24 Nov 2025
    24 Nov 2025
    Geely Auto returns to the SA market in official capacity

    Some of those early attempts were rather forgettable. The brand has, since exiting about a decade ago, improved markedly and is now making a full OEM entry into the local market.

    Since the earlier foray, the brand has taken bold steps to conquer other markets outside of its home base. This includes the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

    In addition, the company has acquired Volvo Cars in its entirety, and with it a great deal of IP from the Swedish manufacturer. As a result, any Volvo you buy today is, essentially, a Geely. It also owns Lotus (yes, that Lotus) and has a major shareholding in Proton cars.

    Other steps taken to improve its offerings include the implementation of design and R&D centres in places such as the UK and Sweden. The parent company has invested heavily in tech, to the tune of billions of US dollars.

    In addition, strategic partnerships with leading companies, such as Daimler, have helped it rise to be a Fortune 500 company as well as one of the 10 most valuable auto brands in the world, and the only Chinese automaker on the list.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Read more: Geely, Chinese car brands
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz