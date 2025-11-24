Geely Auto returns to the SA market in official capacity

Geely Auto has returned to the SA new-car market in full force. The Chinese automaker’s earlier models were previously sold locally, but those cars were brought in and backed up by importers.

Some of those early attempts were rather forgettable. The brand has, since exiting about a decade ago, improved markedly and is now making a full OEM entry into the local market.

Since the earlier foray, the brand has taken bold steps to conquer other markets outside of its home base. This includes the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

In addition, the company has acquired Volvo Cars in its entirety, and with it a great deal of IP from the Swedish manufacturer. As a result, any Volvo you buy today is, essentially, a Geely. It also owns Lotus (yes, that Lotus) and has a major shareholding in Proton cars.

Other steps taken to improve its offerings include the implementation of design and R&D centres in places such as the UK and Sweden. The parent company has invested heavily in tech, to the tune of billions of US dollars.

In addition, strategic partnerships with leading companies, such as Daimler, have helped it rise to be a Fortune 500 company as well as one of the 10 most valuable auto brands in the world, and the only Chinese automaker on the list.

Continue reading on Double Apex...