All Chinese car brands available in SA – Part 1
However, that was mostly carried out by wholesalers and importers. As a result of, then, iffy quality and poor after-sales service, most disappeared.
However, those that still exist have returned, mostly, in an official capacity with full-scale backing from HQ. The list of Chinese car brands in SA seems to expand nearly monthly. We take a closer look at what is available on the market right now.
Although, we have kept our list exclusive to passenger vehicles and not included commercials, of which there are few.
Baic
Baic (or Beijing Automotive Group Co) is one of the oldest carmakers in China with a history that goes back as far as 1958. The company has two models on offer locally. There is the B55 (pictured), which many people may have seen on our roads, and the B40 Plus.
The former is a sleek prospect with slim headlamps and a modern appearance. The X55 has single powertrain offering, a 1,5 turbopetrol with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The B40 Plus is more rugged with an off-roading 4×4 driveline. Buyers can choose between petrol and diesel power. Both 2,0-litre engines are turbocharged.
Source: Double Apex
Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape