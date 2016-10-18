Chinese autos make waves in SA, rising from 2% to 9% of market share

Chinese vehicle brands made up 9% of all light vehicle sales in South Africa by July 2024, a significant rise from 2% in 2019. Additionally, sales of non-Chinese-owned brands manufactured in China have grown from 2% in 2019 to 10% in 2024.

Five Chinese makes reported sales to Naamsa across the light vehicle (passenger and light commercial) markets in 2019 and made up 12% of the total number of light vehicle brands and 2% of the overall new light vehicle sales that year. Stablemates GWM and Haval supplied 96% of those sales.

Fast-forward to 2024, and nine Chinese light vehicle makes report sales to Naamsa, (although some of the 2019 brands are now defunct in South Africa) and make up 21% of the overall count of light vehicle brands and 9% of all light vehicles sold so far in 2024.

Andrew Hibbert, auto data analyst and team lead at Lightstone, a provider of data, analytics and systems on property, automotive and business assets, said:

“GWM and Haval remain significant players in this space, but have been joined by Chery, and together these three makes have sold 88% of Chinese-branded vehicles domestically this year.”

While not as dramatic as the light vehicle market, Chinese makes have also grown in the other commercial (commercial vehicles with a GVM > 3.5t) markets’ space. In 2019, three makes shared 7% of overall sales compared to four makes contributing 21% in 2024.

Chinese makes reporting sales in South Africa - light vehicles and other commercials

Market share for Chinese makes - light vehicles and other commercials

But brands and related sales are not the only areas where China has seen growth over the last five years.

Hibbert further adds, “In 2019 vehicle imports from China accounted for 2% of all Light Vehicles sold in South Africa, with Volvo (although currently owned by Geely, it is still considered a Swedish brand) being the only non-Chinese make imported from China.

“But by 2024, the picture had changed, with twelve makes – including Ford, Kia and Peugeot – imported from China making up 10% of all Light Vehicle sales in South Africa.”

Origin of new light vehicle sales in South Africa

Additionally, “while Chery, GWM, Haval, JAC and, more recently, Beijing, are among those leading China’s presence in SA, other makes which have recently entered the market and are not currently reporting sales or are planning to start trading in the near future, include BYD, DFSK, GAC, Jetour and LDV,” Hibbert said.

Make share of Chinese new light vehicle sales in SA