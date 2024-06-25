Suzuki unveils the all-new Swift at 2024 Festival of Motoring

Bizcommunity recently attended the Festival of Motoring with Suzuki Auto South Africa, where they announced that the new Swift will launch in October.

Images by Aa-isha Hassiem

New features

The fourth generation of the Swift comes with some new and updated features such as hill-hold control, engine auto-stop start, and an improved low-down torque.

This model also offers an automatic option, rear three-point ELR seatbelts, and LED daytime running headlights (GLX).

Additionally, the vehicle includes the Z-series engine, which consists of three cylinders, and offers 60kW at 5,700rpm and 112Nm at 4,300rpm.

Interior and exterior

The new Swift has an added 200mm to its length, although its height and width remain the same.

Inside the vehicle, passengers are treated to all-around electric windows, digital AC climate control, and touchscreen infotainment in the GL+ and GLX models.

When it comes to space, the Swift comes with 60/40 split rear seats and a 265L boot.

Models on offer

1.2 GL Manual

1.2 GL+ Manual/CVT

1.2 GLX Manual/CVT

More about the Suzuki Swift

This year, Suzuki celebrates the 20th year of the Swift, having had its debut in 2004 at the Paris Motor Show. So far, 85,660+ Swifts have been sold in South Africa, with the third generation being the most sold (66,056 units).