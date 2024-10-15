Behind the Selfie
Behind the Selfie Interview South Africa

#BehindtheSelfie: Chantelle Burrows, executive head of marketing at Atlas Finance

Aa-isha HassiemBy Aa-isha Hassiem
15 Oct 2024
15 Oct 2024
This week, we sit down with Chantelle Burrows, the executive head of marketing at Atlas Finance, and find out what she considers to be the most important aspects of a rebrand, the one marketing lesson that has stuck with her, and the impact she hopes to have on the industry.
Pictured: Chantelle Burrows. Image supplied.
Burrows has been instrumental in Atlas Finance’s rebranding efforts, transforming over 260 branches to align with the company’s new identity and values, while also overseeing the monthly opening of new branches.

She has also played a key role in the company’s evolution from a microlender to a financial services provider.

In addition, Burrows has led educational initiatives aimed at improving financial literacy for Atlas Finance’s customers. 

Briefly describe your career so far.

I started from the bottom. 

After graduating with honours in industrial psychology and a post-graduate diploma in advertising, I worked my way up from a retail sales consultant, to an advertising exec, to brand management, and eventually to the directorship of several businesses.

Over 30 years in marketing, I have had the privilege to work in so many industries, across varied target audiences, including advertising, finance, insurance, fashion, furniture, publishing, and manufacturing.

I can say that I have worked across almost every spectrum of marketing.

Three words you would use to describe yourself.

  1. Passionate
  2. Driven
  3. Determined

Who inspires you?

Jack Halfon – our CEO at Atlas Finance. 

He pushes you to achieve the unreachable, but, at the same time, does it with so much generosity and above all reminds you to stay humble!

What are the three most essential elements of a rebrand?

  1. Understand your audience.
  2. Ensure the message and imagery resonates. It isn’t just about a logo or lifestyle images – it is about all of those elements that will help you stand out and be noticed.
  3. Maintain consistency across every channel, every touchpoint and every interaction.

What is the one marketing lesson you learned later on that everyone else should be aware of?

Having studied industrial psychology, and learned to listen to a need, I realised that you can only ever connect with your audience if you truly understand them. 

You may have a great product or service, but if you don’t understand what need you are fulfilling, you are only promoting a product and a price.

What are you currently reading/listening to/watching?

I have finished reading The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari by Robin Sharma.

It teaches that you to take time to reflect back, to pivot and to realise that balance can be achieved when key goals are set - both for your personal and professional life.

What kind of impact do you hope to have on the industry?

In the microfinance industry, I hope to drive and advocate for financial literacy and inclusivity.

I would like to help clients understand the value of managing their finances well, while understanding the potential that microfinance can have on the improvement of their lives.

I would also like to be known as someone who advocates for sustainable practices, responsible lending and ensuring that each and every client is treated with dignity and respect.

Any advice for those just getting started in the industry?

Don’t be scared to try. 

A wise man once told me that you can never drive a parked car.

Try, fail, learn, and then try again!

Remember the art and the science; balance creativity with data-driven analysis. 

One without the other seldom works.

Be open to new ideas, keep learning, keep growing, and never stop!

