The Loeries Young Creative Award winner

Issued by Loeries
15 Oct 2024
15 Oct 2024
Celebrating young creative excellence with Joey Gordon, Loeries Young Creative Award winner 2024.
In a ceremony expertly hosted by SA comedy king Loyiso Madinga that celebrated the best African and Middle Eastern talent in the categories design, digital, out of home, print communication, B2B, social impact campaign, and student, a key highlight of the night was the awarding of the Young Creative Award to Joey Gordon.

Gordon, who plies her phenomenal trade with The Promise Group, having previously been on the books at Joe Public said that she “Feels very grateful and blessed,” adding that the magnitude of the achievement hasn’t “sunk in yet”.

All thanks to the quality of the brands that I work on

“Joe public has really great brands that they work on, brands that give you really great opportunities. Being able to work on that really ups anyone’s porti. The calibre of work that you can do with those brands is very high.”

She feels that it’s really important to celebrate young creatives in this way: “As a young person you don’t really know what you want to do yet, I haven’t really figured out what I want my career to look like yet. But I think winning awards like this just affirms that ‘yes,’ maybe I am in the right spot and doing the right thing. It makes you feel good and really proud of yourself. It puts you in a good spotlight, I’ve been getting calls all morning from people offering me jobs.”

The Loeries are the biggest show in town and a vital cornerstone of the industry

The Loeries plays a really vital role in the creative ecosystem, says Joey adding: “This is the creative industry’s festive season, we always joke that the rest of the world have their festive season in December, but for us this is it. Even students at university, everyone knows about the Loeries as the top awards show and having your name next to that – that’s really big.”

Her most meaningful piece of work this year? “The Cure the Craving integrated campaign for Chicken Licken.” How is she going to celebrate her win? “I’m really chilled, but I think I’ll have a couple of tequilas and a glass of champagne.

Loeries
As Africa and the Middle East's premier award that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the advertising and brand communication industry, winning a Loerie is the highest accolade for creativity and innovation across our region. The Loeries, a proudly not-for-profit company, promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of fresh thinking, innovative ideas and outstanding execution.
