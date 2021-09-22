Loeries Creative Week 2024 honours unyielding creative spirit across Africa and the Middle East

The Loeries, Africa and the Middle East's premier award for creative excellence in advertising and brand communication, is proud to announce its 46th annual Loeries Creative Week, taking place from 7 to 11 October in the City of Cape Town.

Each year, the creative community from Africa and the Middle East converges in Cape Town to celebrate the region's most exceptional creative work. The Loeries awards are the pinnacle of recognition for innovative brand communications, showcasing the rich diversity of creative talent in the region.

Preetesh Sewraj, Loeries CEO

“The 46th Loeries Creative Week in October is a celebration of the resilience and determination of our brand communications community. This year's theme, 'This is tough, so are you', reflects the challenges we've faced and the strength we've shown in overcoming them. Our Loeries Creative Week line-up celebrates the grit and innovation that defines our industry,” says Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj.

The Loeries Creative Week is a year-round effort that culminates in a spectacular celebration of creativity.

The judging

This year's judging process, which takes place from 7 to 9 October at the Cape Town City Hall, is a testament to the hard work and dedication that goes into making this event a success. The judging process involves 189 judges,17 panels, 12 countries across Africa and the Middle East along with five jury presidents from outside the region. The jury presidents come from countries as diverse as the United Kingdom, Germany and India.

One new category has been introduced, the B2B creativity category to celebrate business-to-business work, and the Media Innovation category has been expanded into 11 new sub-categories and four craft categories. These changes reflect the Loeries commitment to innovating along with the industry to celebrate work is all spheres of brand communications.

This year's esteemed international jury presidents are Frank Hahn, chief creative officer at BBDO Group Germany; Jack Renwick, strategic and creative director at Jack Renwick Studio; Laura Jordan Bambach, founder and chief creative officer at Uncharted; Dennis May, chief creative officer at Publicis Groupe DACH; Ajay Gahlaut, Independent Creative. These industry leaders will guide the judging process, ensuring that only the most exceptional work is recognised.

Creative week activities

This year's Loeries schedule is packed with exciting events. From 9 to 11 October, the Homecoming Centre will host The Loeries Expo and The Student Expo. Industry leaders will share their expertise in insightful Masterclasses, offering diverse perspectives on pressing industry issues through engaging dialogue. Additionally, the Loeries High School Programme will provide a valuable platform for high school scholars to discover the vast opportunities available in the creative world, inspiring and nurturing the next generation of talent.

The much anticipated Loeries International Seminar of Creativity will feature twelve international speakers. The highlight of the week will be the two Awards Ceremonies held at the City Hall on 10 and 11 October, celebrating the region's best creative work. The week wraps up with an unforgettable after party at Cabo Beach Club on 11 October, following the final awards night.

Overall, Loeries Creative Week 2024 promises to be a creatively fulfilling experience, offering diverse networking opportunities for creatives across the region.

Kabelo Moshapalo, newly appointed chairperson of the Loeries Board, added: "The Loerie Awards are a highlight of the creative industry's calendar, and we're eager to recognise and reward the outstanding work being produced in Africa and the Middle East. These awards add immense value to creatives and brands, providing a platform for inspiration, networking, and growth."

The partners

The Loeries is proud to announce its partners for 2024. Some valued partners include City of Cape Town, SABC, SAB, Unilever, Primedia, Tik Tok for Business, Diageo, Gearhouse, UniWorld Group and Rockefeller Hotel.

New partners welcomed this year are Unilever, in support of diverse, equitable and inclusive creativity, Big Kahuna Films, sponsoring the Judges Wrap Party; Diageo, Official Spirits Partner for the Loeries Afterparty; Investec, supporting the High School Programme, and Publicis Groupe Africa partnering on the Student Expo

These partnerships demonstrate industry commitment to celebrating creative excellence and fostering a vibrant community of innovators and industry leaders.

For more information, go to the Loeries website | Tickets can be purchased on Howler.



