Growth meets innovation, and legacy is built through action

Since its inception, a clear vision has guided Yanda Growth Consulting to create an indelible impact and leave a lasting legacy through innovative solutions and meaningful partnerships. Over the past seven years, we have consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation, partnering with corporates and government agencies to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower SMMEs. Today, we are proud to announce a significant milestone: Yanda Growth Consulting has been selected as a finalist for Service Provider of the Year at the 2024 Africa Startup Ecosystem Builders Summit and Awards (ASEB).

Africa Startup Ecosystem Builders Summit and Awards finalist

Yanda’s commitment to empowering the entrepreneurial ecosystem has not gone unnoticed, as we have been selected as an ABES finalist in the Service Provider of the Year category out of 2,089 nominations across 44 countries. The ASEB awards celebrate the unsung heroes of Africa’s startup ecosystem, and being chosen as a finalist from such a wide pool across the continent is a testament to the impactful work we do in supporting SMMEs across the board.

This nomination reflects our dedication to innovation and our unwavering commitment to developing the entrepreneurial landscape. As we look ahead, we remain focused on building strategic solutions that foster innovation, sustainability, and growth for SMMEs.

A lasting legacy

At Yanda, we believe that business success is about more than just numbers. It’s about leaving an indelible mark on the world and the people we touch. Our work with entities like Sasol, KFC and the Innovation Hub in coaching and providing growth strategies for SMMEs is an example of how we drive change and deliver excellence.

We look forward to continuing our journey of growth and innovation, and we are excited for what lies ahead.

For enquiries on this nomination please contact Reabetswe Mabine, brand manager, Yanda Consulting az.oc.gnitlusnocadnay@ewstebaer.



