Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Brand manager George
- Brand Representative Cape Town, Durban
- Key Account Manager Johannesburg
- Senior Brand Designer Cape Town
- Ad Agency Client Service Administrator Cape Town
- Internal Sales Consultant / Design and Display Industry Johannesburg
- Branch Manager/New Business Developer - Paper Bags and Food Packaging Cape Town
Growth meets innovation, and legacy is built through action
Africa Startup Ecosystem Builders Summit and Awards finalist
Yanda’s commitment to empowering the entrepreneurial ecosystem has not gone unnoticed, as we have been selected as an ABES finalist in the Service Provider of the Year category out of 2,089 nominations across 44 countries. The ASEB awards celebrate the unsung heroes of Africa’s startup ecosystem, and being chosen as a finalist from such a wide pool across the continent is a testament to the impactful work we do in supporting SMMEs across the board.
This nomination reflects our dedication to innovation and our unwavering commitment to developing the entrepreneurial landscape. As we look ahead, we remain focused on building strategic solutions that foster innovation, sustainability, and growth for SMMEs.
A lasting legacy
At Yanda, we believe that business success is about more than just numbers. It’s about leaving an indelible mark on the world and the people we touch. Our work with entities like Sasol, KFC and the Innovation Hub in coaching and providing growth strategies for SMMEs is an example of how we drive change and deliver excellence.
We look forward to continuing our journey of growth and innovation, and we are excited for what lies ahead.
For enquiries on this nomination please contact Reabetswe Mabine, brand manager, Yanda Consulting az.oc.gnitlusnocadnay@ewstebaer.