3 reasons why internal communications have never been more important

Internal communications is a largely under-represented function in businesses, yet arguably one of the most influential and critical for healthy, sustainable growth – not to mention, happiness at work.

According to McKinsey, productivity increases by 20-25% when employees feel connected within an organisation.

Most of the key drivers of growth (collaboration, alignment to business strategy and purpose, retention of staff and IP and so on) are directly linked to how your employees feel, driven largely through internal communication.

There is, after all, little point in a sophisticated wellness programme or well-crafted business strategy if staff don’t know about it, or aren’t engaged with it.

Partnership

Machine’s internal communications team has been leading this charge in SA for many years for a host of clients – including Sanlam, who it has partnered with on internal communications since 2020.

“That was a challenging and fascinating time to embark on our journey with the Sanlam Group, just as the height of the pandemic precipitated,” recalls Sarah Browning-de Villiers, Machine’s chief content officer.

“I’m still extremely proud at how we innovated and worked with agility in partnership with Sanlam at a time when internal communication was both critically important and extremely complicated.”

It's a partnership that has gone from strength to strength; reflecting on this partnership and shared learnings.

3 things to embrace within internal communications

Sanlam Group’s Pearl Majola, head: group communications and Inga Bosch-Cloete, senior manager: group internal communications says internal communications has never been more important and give three reasons why.