What keeps CMOs up at night?
Discover the latest insights from the world’s top marketing leaders in the newest episode of the Dentsu Wisdom Series. The Dentsu Creative CMO Survey 2024 unveils the key concerns and innovative strategies of over 950 CMOs from 14 markets.
Join Dawn Rowlands, CEO of dentsu Africa, as she hosts a dynamic discussion with industry experts:
- Patricia McDonald, chief strategy officer, Dentsu Creative, Global/EMEA
- Nkanyezi Masango, chief creative officer, dentsu South Africa
- Sechaba Molefe, Dentsu Data Labs, SSA
Tune in to explore
Are your strategies aligned with industry trends?
Will your marketing investments yield the desired returns?
Where should you seek your next big inspiration?
Don’t miss this chance to gain invaluable insights and elevate your marketing game. Listen now and download the full report!
