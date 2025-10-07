Inside Merkury: Africa’s unrivalled identity-driven marketing platform

Merkury is redefining how brands connect with consumers across Africa, now operating at scale in South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya. In South Africa, the platform has over 20 million verified identities, and in Nigeria alone, it provides access to over twenty-eight million verified consumers, spanning forty-eight touchpoints, giving brands unmatched reach, precision, and insight across some of the continent’s most complex markets.

Industry recognition

Merkury’s impact is already being recognised, most recently as a finalist at The Loeries in the Innovation in Media category, a testament to the platform’s role in reshaping how marketing works across the continent.

Solving Africa’s marketing challenge

Marketers in Africa face a fragmented landscape: multiple devices, varied channels, and limited visibility into the consumer journey. Traditional tools often fall short, delivering incomplete insights and suboptimal return on investment. dentsu Africa recognised this gap and developed Merkury; an identity platform built to unify consumer data, empower marketers with actionable intelligence, and enable hyper-personalised campaigns across markets.

Innovating for Impact

From its South African launch with over twenty million verified identities, Merkury has grown to provide African brands with the data and tools needed to:



Target and personalise campaigns with precision



Improve media efficiency and performance

