    Play Room Live on DStv Channel 300 receives International Emmy Awards 2025 nomination

    Play Room Live, the flagship children’s live show on DStv Channel 300, has been nominated for the 2025 International Emmy Awards in the Kids: Factual and Entertainment category.
    Issued by The Rooms Network
    7 Oct 2025
    7 Oct 2025
    Play Room Live on DStv Channel 300 receives International Emmy Awards 2025 nomination

    This nomination is a hallmark moment for The Rooms Network (TRN), South Africa’s television home that entertains every family member, underlining its commitment to creating bold, locally rooted content with global appeal.

    About Play Room and The Rooms Network

    Play Room, launched on 6 November 2023, is TRN’s dedicated children’s channel, designed for a young South African audience. Rooted in curiosity, wonder, and joyful discovery, Play Room blends original local productions with international favourites, including Cocomelon, Super Strikas, and The Jungle Book in isiZulu, giving children relatable, engaging content in their own languages.

    In addition to its top performing dubbed international content, Play Room is expanding its line-up with exciting new local original shows launching in October, including Amu Nabangani and Culture Crew. These productions reflect Play Room’s mission to tell authentic African stories that children can see themselves in, while inspiring learning, creativity, and play.

    Play Room Live, now reloaded as Play Room Live 2.0 has been the channel’s flagship daily programme, bringing fresh faces ('Roomies'), interactive segments, and playful content every weekday at 4:30pm to create an 'always-on' universe of fun for kids across the country.

    “We are honoured that Play Room Live has been recognised on such a global stage,” said Thokozani Nkosi, executive chairman of The Rooms Network. “This nomination is a true testament to the creativity and dedication of our team, and it marks a proud moment for South Africa. It affirms the quality and impact of the stories we are telling for young audiences, because as we say at Play Room, the world is your playroom.”

    About the International Emmy Awards

    The International Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in television programming produced and aired outside the United States. A nomination in the Kids: Factual and Entertainment category positions Play Room Live among the best children’s programming globally, reinforcing South Africa’s capacity for compelling, innovative storytelling.

    About The Rooms Network

    The Rooms Network (TRN) is a proudly African entertainment network, home to MovieRoom (DStv Channel 113) and Play Room (DStv Channel 300). With a vision to tell authentic stories that resonate with audiences of all ages, TRN delivers inclusive, high-quality programming designed to entertain, educate, and inspire.

    Media enquiries: Faith Lebogang Moliea, HOD: Marketing & Communications, The Rooms Network | Email: vt.krowtensmooreht@mhtiaf | 060 683 6725

    The Rooms Network
    Welcome to The Rooms Network — there’s a room for everyone.
