Celebrating women who lead – and 3 years of Movie Room on DStv

As Women’s Month draws to a close across South Africa and Movie Room celebrates its third birthday today, on 27 August, The Rooms Network takes this moment to reflect on a milestone that extends far beyond screens and channel numbers. It’s a celebration of visionary leadership, creative excellence, and the dynamic women who are not only part of the journey but who are leading it.

The television home for every South African family

The Rooms Network is more than a media brand it is a home for stories that entertain, inspire, and connect generations. Whether you're laughing with the little ones on Play Room (DStv Channel 300) or bonding over a blockbuster on Movie Room (DStv Channel 113), The Rooms Network is where it all happens.

With a growing lineup of channels designed for every member of the family, The Rooms Network blends original South African storytelling with global entertainment, in your language, on your screen. From lighthearted moments to powerful narratives, the company’s content philosophy is inclusive, heartwarming, and distinctly South African.

At the heart of this content ecosystem is a powerful truth: The Rooms Network is led by women in the majority, with highly capable and passionate female leaders at the helm of strategic, financial, production, and creative decisions. This is not a symbolic gesture it’s a reflection of one of The Rooms Network’s core values: being dynamic. At The Rooms Network, being dynamic means embracing change, empowering bold thinkers, and leading with agility, qualities that define the women steering our channels forward.

Movie Room turns three: A channel built on curated excellence

Since its launch in 2022, Movie Room has grown into a beloved destination for movie lovers across the country. Available on DStv Channel 113, the channel offers an expertly curated blend of international blockbusters from action and drama to comedy and classics. It’s a space where families gather, stories come alive, and memories are made.

As Movie Room celebrates its third year on air this August, The Rooms Network reflects on a journey filled with storytelling excellence. But the celebration doesn't end there. In September, The Rooms Network will unveil a new slate of programming, bold, fresh, and diverse content designed to elevate the channel and offer viewers even more reasons to tune in.

A leadership vision rooted in empowerment

"Empowering women to lead is not just a social responsibility, it’s a strategic advantage. At The Rooms Network, we are creating platforms for bold, visionary women to shape the future of media, and I am proud to support that mission." – Thokozani Nkosi, executive chairman at The Rooms Network

Thokozani Nkosi has long championed a culture of equity and inclusion, aligning his vision with another key The Rooms Network value: being focused. For Nkosi and the executive team, focus means ensuring that every leader, regardless of gender has the tools, support, and autonomy needed to succeed and drive impact.

Under his leadership, women are not only visible across The Rooms Network’s structures, they are trusted with power, and equipped to lead in a competitive, fast-changing industry.

Meet the women powering TRN’s success

Kea Kgokane Pulane Tshabalala

Keaoleboga Kgokane – chief finance officer

Kea Kgokane, a qualified chartered accountant (SA), brings financial precision and strategic insight to The Rooms Network’s operations. Her career spans media, financial services, and consulting, with a strong focus on sustainability and inclusive leadership. She champions youth empowerment in finance and is shaping a legacy of financial transformation and long-term growth at The Rooms Network.

Pulane Tshabalala – chief content officer

A seasoned television executive, Pulane Tshabalala has more than two decades of experience in content strategy, programming, and scheduling. As chief content officer, she drives multi-channel programming strategies, strategic partnerships, and innovation across The Rooms Network’s platforms. Her vision is bold: a content ecosystem that redefines television on the African continent and beyond.

Anda Moyake Faith Moliea

Anda Moyake – HOD: Content production

With her hands on the heartbeat of every content production, Anda Moyake ensures that every idea makes it to screen with excellence. As head of production, she manages creative teams, oversees logistics, and maintains the highest production standards on time and on budget.

Faith Moliea – HOD: Marketing and communications

Faith Moliea is an accomplished marketing and communications specialist with a proven track record across brand management, public relations, and client engagement. Her diverse experience spans across FMCG, finance, broadcasting, and events. She leads the development of brand strategy and key stakeholder engagement.

Serake Lekalakala Olga Daswa

Serake Lekalakala – HOD: Programming and scheduling

Serake Lekalakala plays a pivotal role in shaping the direction of The Rooms Network’s brands. She manages channel operations and content curation across Movie Room and Play Room, helping the brand stay fresh, responsive, and audience-focused.

Olga Daswa – HOD: Human resources

Olga Daswa is a seasoned HR professional with more than 15 years’ experience in employee relations, talent acquisition, and performance management across multiple sectors. She aligns people strategy with business objectives and nurtures high-performing teams. She is a champion for inclusive practices that empower employees and drive sustainable growth

Women at the heart of our channels

Women lead at every level of The Rooms Network from business strategy to storytelling, from people management to public engagement. Their voices, decisions, and leadership have built the channels South Africans know and love today.

This Women’s Month, we honour not only their leadership but their resilience, innovation, and dynamic spirit that continues to push boundaries and raise the bar in South African broadcasting.

Looking ahead: Bold new stories on the horizon

With Movie Room’s third birthday on 27 August and a fresh wave of programming being announced in September, the journey is just beginning. The Rooms Network is committed to building on its strong foundation of female-led excellence, authentic content, and strategic growth.

In a time when representation matters more than ever, The Rooms Network proudly champions a media environment where women lead and thrive.



