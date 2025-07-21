TRN and Adonai Care Centre unite for a joyful Mandela Day of service and play

“What does it look like when compassion meets action?”

In honour of Mandela Day, The Rooms Network (TRN) proudly partnered with Adonai Care Centre in Walkerville for a day of heartfelt community service, joyful interaction, and purpose-driven fun.

TRN staff and Exco members gathered at the Bryanston office to pack generous donations of food, clothing, and toys for the children and families supported by Adonai. With a spirit of Ubuntu, they travelled together to Walkerville, ready to give of their time, energy, and hearts.

Upon arrival, the team joined hands with Adonai volunteers for a street clean-up initiative, sweeping pavements, picking up litter, and restoring pride to the surrounding neighbourhood. But Mandela Day is also about joy and TRN brought it in full colour.

Dressed in bright yellow hoodies inspired by Play Room’s signature colours, the team turned the streets into a celebration of life and togetherness. Under the banner of “The World is Your Playroom,” the Roomies, presenters from Play Room’s flagship show Play Room Live 2.0, which airs weekdays at 4.30pm on DStv channel 300, led dance challenges, sing-alongs, and games that lit up the faces of the children at Adonai. For 67 unforgettable minutes, fun met purpose and something truly special unfolded.

About Adonai Care Centre

Adonai Care Centre is dedicated to inspiring the potential within young, vibrant individuals who possess dreams, passion, and hope for a brighter future. As an aftercare drop-in centre, its mission is to empower and transform children holistically addressing not just their immediate needs, but fostering their growth emotionally, mentally, and socially.

“At TRN, we believe that giving back is not only a responsibility it’s part of who we are,” said Thokozani Nkosi, executive chairman of The Rooms Network. “Our partnership with Adonai reminded us that a small act of kindness can leave a lasting impact.”

The Rooms Network extends sincere thanks to Adonai Care Centre for the incredible work they do in the community and to every TRN team member who helped bring Mandela Day to life with compassion, energy, and joy.

#TRNCares #MandelaDay2025 #TheWorldIsYourPlayroom #RoomiesAtAdonai

About The Rooms Network (TRN)

The Rooms Network is a proudly South African media network that connects viewers through compelling content across its channels, including Movie Room (DStv Channel 113) and Play Room (DStv Channel 300). Rooted in storytelling, inspiration, and entertainment, TRN is committed to making every room and every viewer feel seen and valued.

