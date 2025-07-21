The Tsabedze Foundation united for 67 minutes, in honour of Mandela Day

On 18 July, employees from across Afrirent Holdings and Indalo Properties, which includes Skukuza Golf Club, Fountains Hotel and Ba-Phalaborwa Golf Course amongst other offices, are rallying in celebration of Mandela Day to honour the global icon Nelson Mandela with 67 minutes of service.

“At Afrirent Holdings, there is an unwavering belief in the principles of love, hope and heal. Mandela Day is the perfect vehicle for converting this belief into action since the day is not about symbolic acts but rather about igniting real, tangible change in the lives of those who are most in need of it,” says Thenjiwe Tsabedze, CEO of Afrirent Holdings.

Consequently, the Afrirent holdings team will be involved in a range of activities across South Africa that include donating essential groceries to support the daily needs of the Bulamahlo Home and Day Care Centre in Tembisa. In addition, the team will also spend the day painting and refreshing parts of the New Jerusalem Children in Midrand to help create a warm, vibrant environment for the children.

The Mandela Day activities are not limited to Gauteng as Afrirent Holdings employees in other locations across the country will also be doing their bit including the team at the Skukuza Golf Club, who will be supporting SANParks’ Waste Management efforts, by participating in a clean-up initiative within the park.

Located in Skukuza, the SANParks Waste Management Plant plays a vital role in sorting and redirecting waste to the appropriate recycling and disposal facilities. During Mandela Day, the Afrirent Holdings team will spend their 67 minutes collecting waste in and around the staff village, helping to preserve the natural beauty of the Kruger National Park.

“It’s our small way of giving back to the environment that we are privileged to operate in and ensuring that we continue to protect the wild spaces which we all cherish,” explains Senzo Tsabedze, the executive chairman of Afrirent Holdings.

In the Mother City, Afrirent Holdings staff from the Fountains Hotel, will honour Mandela Day by hosting their 67 minutes of service at the Fountains Hotel, where staff will come together to make sandwiches. These sandwiches will be donated to The Haven Night Shelter in Cape Town, an organisation dedicated to feeding the hungry and supporting people from all walks of life.

At Ba-Phalaborwa Golf Club, the Afrirent Holdings team is supporting our Youth Golf Development Programme, which provides access to golf training, mentorship, and opportunities for local junior players from previously disadvantaged backgrounds in the community. The running order for the day’s activities will includes short-game golf challenges dubbed “67 Shots for Change”, a golf etiquette session for the juniors, as well as a light lunch to be served to all participants.

“Through all of our Group’s simple but meaningful activities today, we aim to honour Madiba’s legacy through mentorship, participation, and the spirit of Ubuntu,” concludes Tsabedze.



