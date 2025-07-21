FlySafair strike begins as union extends action notice

FlySafair has confirmed that its pilots, represented by trade union Solidarity, commenced protected strike action on Monday, 21 July, following a breakdown in salary negotiations. The airline says it will continue to operate the majority of its schedule, with about 8% of flights affected.

According to reports from TimesLIVE, 26 flights were cancelled on Monday due to the strike, although FlySafair has not publicly confirmed the exact number.

In a statement issued by the airline, chief marketing officer, Kirby Gordon said: "While we respect our pilots’ rights to strike, we are disappointed that a mutually agreeable resolution couldn’t be reached. Despite the industrial action, we are doing our utmost to minimise disruptions for our passengers."

Gordon added that disruptions occurred because some pilots had confirmed availability but later withdrew. The airline said it will continue to honour booked tickets and assist affected travellers with rebookings, refunds, or vouchers.

FlySafair defends offer and rostering system

Gordon said the airline had offered a 7% increase, which was accepted by the cabin crew union, but rejected by the pilot group. He also defended FlySafair’s rostering practices, stating that pilots are scheduled within legal limits and that they remain among the top earners in the local aviation sector.

“Our pilots operate within a carefully managed scheduling system that balances operational efficiency with pilot wellbeing," said Gordon.

FlySafair also dismissed suggestions that it is prioritising profit over people, stating that its operations and salary models remain fair and competitive.

Solidarity’s concerns ahead of strike

In a statement released on 18 July, trade union Solidarity said 84% of its pilot members had rejected FlySafair’s offer, expressing frustration not only with salaries, but also with working conditions and management relations.

"Working conditions have deteriorated, with flight schedules leading to serious exhaustion for our members. Pilots have warned that the current situation is not sustainable," said Helgard Cronjé, Solidarity’s deputy general secretary.

He said the relationship between pilots and management had “crumbled,” with members feeling ignored and unappreciated.

"The breach of trust between crew and management has reached a critical point where the future of many pilots at FlySafair is uncertain," said Cronjé.

Solidarity said its demands were not unreasonable, calling for “fairness, respect, and transparency” to restore trust between crew and management.

Strike escalation amid lockout threat

According to reports from BusinessLIVE and IOL, the dispute escalated after Solidarity gave notice of a one-day strike. FlySafair then issued a seven-day lockout notice, prompting the union to extend its strike notice to 14 days.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has offered to mediate between the parties, but no agreement has yet been reached.

Gordon confirmed the company is awaiting the outcome of the lockout application and added: "Our focus remains on serving passengers and maintaining safety, while hoping for an amicable resolution soon."

Market share and operations

FlySafair carries an estimated 30,000 passengers daily and holds approximately 60% of South Africa’s domestic seat capacity, according to Bloomberg.