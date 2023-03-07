Logistics & Transport Road Freight & Fleet Management
    Afrirent Holdings celebrates recognition as a Top Gender Empowered Company by Standard Bank Top Women

    Issued by Afrirent Holdings
    1 Aug 2024
    1 Aug 2024
    Afrirent Holdings, a leading Black-owned provider of fleet management solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as one of South Africa’s Top Gender Empowered Companies by Standard Bank Top Women Awards. This accolade highlights Afrirent’s continuous efforts towards gender empowerment and creating sustainable initiatives that celebrate and uplift women within the organisation.
    Thenjiwe Tsabedze
    Thenjiwe Tsabedze

    Endorsed by the Commission for Gender Equality and United Nations Women, Standard Bank Top Women Awards is South Africa’s gender empowerment brand. It honours organisations in both the public and private sectors that prioritise gender empowerment as an aspect of their business strategies. After extensive research and rigorous benchmarking, Afrirent has successfully met the stringent criteria for this esteemed recognition.

    The criteria for being recognised as a top gender empowered company include demonstrating female ownership, shareholding, or partnership, having female executive directors, and maintaining a significant presence of female employees, especially at senior management level. Moreover, organisations must have robust female-empowerment company policies, focus on women-centred skills development, and exhibit a strong triple bottom line.

    "Being recognised as one of South Africa’s Top Gender Empowered Companies is a significant milestone for Afrirent Holdings. This ranking is especially meaningful for a fleet management and logistics company where the need for greater representation of women in leadership roles remains critical. Our comprehensive policies and initiatives are designed to promote an inclusive and supportive work environment for women, addressing the industry-wide underrepresentation of women in our sector. Although women are making strides in entering the workforce, there is still much work to be done to achieve true equality. We will continue to champion gender empowerment and ensure that our initiatives have a lasting impact on our employees and the communities we serve," says Thenjiwe Tsabedze, CEO at Afrirent Holdings.

    Afrirent's commitment to gender empowerment goes beyond meeting criteria — it is about creating a legacy of equality and opportunity. We believe that diverse and inclusive workplaces drive innovation and success, benefiting not only our organisation but also the broader community. As we celebrate this recognition, we remain dedicated to pushing boundaries, breaking down barriers, and paving the way for future generations of women leaders.

    About Afrirent Holdings:

    Afrirent Holdings is a leading provider of fleet management solutions in South Africa. With a focus on delivering high-quality, cost-effective fleet management solutions, Afrirent Holdings offers a comprehensive range of services, including vehicle leasing, tracking and monitoring, fuel supply, logistics, waste management, rent-to-own and maintenance.

    For more information about Afrirent and its fleet management solutions, visit www.afrirentholdings.co.za.

    For media enquiries, please contact:

    Name: Zodwa Mokhoanatsi
    Designation: Group Marketing Manager
    Organisation: Afrirent Holdings
    Phone: 012 880 0108
    Email: az.oc.tnerirfa@awdoz

    Afrirent Holdings
    Afrirent Holdings is a diverse company rooted in exploring growth strategies and expansion. It is steadfastly dedicated to its core values of courage, wisdom, familiar network, and a global standard of professionalism. Investing in our growth strategy means the expansion of our core competencies and proliferation into complementary industries.
