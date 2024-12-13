Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2024 announce this year’s winners

The Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2024, one of South Africa’s most prestigious celebrations of women’s leadership and excellence, is proud to announce the winners of this year’s awards. The ceremony, held on 4 December 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre, honoured women who have made remarkable contributions to their industries, communities, and beyond.

Congratulations to the winners:

Top Women Owned Business SMME 2024 Sponsored by Standard Bank

Faith and Fear (Pty) Ltd

Highly Commended: KwaNgwane Consulting (Pty) Ltd

Top Women Business in ICT & E-commerce 2024

Smollan

Top Women Business in Construction, Infrastructure & Mining 2024 Sponsored by RS South Africa

Harmony Gold

Top Women in Business Health & Pharmaceutical 2024

Sanofi

Top Women in Business in Public Services 2024

uMngeni-uThukela Water

Top Women in Business Corporate Citizenship and Community Impact 2024

Merchants

Highly Commended: Nestlé

Top Women in Business in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 2024 Sponsored by Kia South Africa

LegalWise

Highly Commended: Wipro

Top Women in Business in Skills & Youth Development 2024

UDM International

Top Women Business of the Year 2024 Sponsored by BMW South Africa

The Institute of Directors of South Africa

Top Women Leader in Professional & Support Services 2024

Nicqui Galaktiou - Nicqui Galaktiou Inc

Top Women Leader in STEM 2024

Dr Denisha Jairam-Owthar - Council for Medical Schemes

Top Women Leader in Public Sector 2024

Durban ICC - Melanie Rambally

Top Women Young Achiever 2024

Kumba Iron Ore - Matshidiso Gama

Highly Commended: Ashleigh Wainstein - Social Places

Top Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 Sponsored by Standard Bank

Lobengula Advertising - Brenda Khumalo

Highly Commended: Catherine Wijnberg - Fetola Mmoho (Pty) Ltd

Haley Fletcher Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2024 Sponsored by Standard Bank

Lyra Southern Africa (ICAS) - Navlika Ratangee

Top Women EmpowHER Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 Sponsored by Standard Bank

Cleopatra Van Ster - Nurseit Primary and Occupational Healthcare Services

Top Women Media Icon of the Year 2024

Leanne Manas

Top Women in Sport of the Year 2024 Sponsored by Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport & Recreation

Tatjana Smith

Lifetime Achiever of the Year 2024 Sponsored by Standard Bank

Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, First Lady of the Republic of South Africa

Another thank you to our platinum partner, Standard Bank, and our category sponsors, BMW South Africa, RS South Africa, Kia South Africa and Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport & Recreation. As well as our lifestyle partners, Nespresso, Heineken, Estee Lauder, Hada Labo, Elizabeth Arden and Oh My Cake.

