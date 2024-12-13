Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingMotherland OMNiEast Coast RadioDentsuPRISAKLAHoorah DigitalDStv Media SalesBroad MediaVicinity MediaHelmSunshinegunEverlyticIAB South AfricaAsk AfrikaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2024 announce this year’s winners

    Issued by Topco Media
    13 Dec 2024
    13 Dec 2024
    The Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2024, one of South Africa’s most prestigious celebrations of women’s leadership and excellence, is proud to announce the winners of this year’s awards. The ceremony, held on 4 December 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre, honoured women who have made remarkable contributions to their industries, communities, and beyond.
    Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2024 announce this year&#x2019;s winners

    Congratulations to the winners:

    Top Women Owned Business SMME 2024 Sponsored by Standard Bank

    • Faith and Fear (Pty) Ltd
    • Highly Commended: KwaNgwane Consulting (Pty) Ltd

    Top Women Business in ICT & E-commerce 2024

    • Smollan

    Top Women Business in Construction, Infrastructure & Mining 2024 Sponsored by RS South Africa

    • Harmony Gold

    Top Women in Business Health & Pharmaceutical 2024

    • Sanofi

    Top Women in Business in Public Services 2024

    • uMngeni-uThukela Water

    Top Women in Business Corporate Citizenship and Community Impact 2024

    • Merchants
    • Highly Commended: Nestlé

    Top Women in Business in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 2024 Sponsored by Kia South Africa

    • LegalWise
    • Highly Commended: Wipro

    Top Women in Business in Skills & Youth Development 2024

    • UDM International

    Top Women Business of the Year 2024 Sponsored by BMW South Africa

    • The Institute of Directors of South Africa

    Top Women Leader in Professional & Support Services 2024

    • Nicqui Galaktiou - Nicqui Galaktiou Inc

    Top Women Leader in STEM 2024

    • Dr Denisha Jairam-Owthar - Council for Medical Schemes

    Top Women Leader in Public Sector 2024

    • Durban ICC - Melanie Rambally

    Top Women Young Achiever 2024 

    • Kumba Iron Ore - Matshidiso Gama
    • Highly Commended: Ashleigh Wainstein - Social Places

    Top Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 Sponsored by Standard Bank

    • Lobengula Advertising - Brenda Khumalo
    • Highly Commended: Catherine Wijnberg - Fetola Mmoho (Pty) Ltd

    Haley Fletcher Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2024 Sponsored by Standard Bank

    • Lyra Southern Africa (ICAS) - Navlika Ratangee

    Top Women EmpowHER Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 Sponsored by Standard Bank

    • Cleopatra Van Ster - Nurseit Primary and Occupational Healthcare Services

    Top Women Media Icon of the Year 2024

    • Leanne Manas

    Top Women in Sport of the Year 2024 Sponsored by Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport & Recreation

    • Tatjana Smith

    Lifetime Achiever of the Year 2024 Sponsored by Standard Bank

    • Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, First Lady of the Republic of South Africa

    Another thank you to our platinum partner, Standard Bank, and our category sponsors, BMW South Africa, RS South Africa, Kia South Africa and Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport & Recreation. As well as our lifestyle partners, Nespresso, Heineken, Estee Lauder, Hada Labo, Elizabeth Arden and Oh My Cake.

    For more information on the awards and participating in 2025 please email az.oc.nemowssenisubpot@gnitekram.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz