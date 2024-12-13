KDay 2025 just got even hotter with MiCasa and NastyC joining the line-up

Western Cape, it’s time to crank up the vibe! Kfm 94.5 is set to elevate the Galaxy KDay 2025 experience with the addition of two powerhouse artists: MiCasa and NastyC! Scheduled for Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the picturesque Meerendal Wine Estate, the event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, community, and the vibrant spirit of summer.

With the addition of MiCasa, a beloved South African band known for their infectious blend of house and jazz music, and the sensational NastyC, a trailblazer in the South African hip-hop scene, the excitement continues to build. MiCasa’s soulful melodies and dynamic performances will elevate the energy at Galaxy KDay, while NastyC’s lyrical prowess and electrifying stage presence will resonate deeply with fans.

Kfm 94.5’s station manager, Hennie Myburgh, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We’re absolutely ecstatic to welcome MiCasa and NastyC to the Galaxy KDay stage! Their incredible talent and unique sounds will make this year’s event one for the books, and we can’t wait to celebrate with our listeners in the beautiful setting of Meerendal.”

Already on the exciting line-up are fan favourites:

The Parlotones: Known for their anthemic hits and captivating performances.



Youngsta CPT: The king of Cape Town hip-hop, delivering unmatched energy.



Appel: A dynamic performer who brings a lively party vibe.



Karen Zoid: An iconic figure with a powerful voice and unique musical style.

As we embrace the festive season, consider gifting tickets to Galaxy KDay 2025 to friends and family. It’s the perfect way to share an unforgettable experience and create lasting memories together! Festival-goers can also indulge in a variety of local cuisine and refreshing drinks from numerous food stalls, ensuring a delightful experience for all attendees.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025



Venue: Meerendal Wine Estate



Gates Open: 9:00 AM

Ticket information:

General Access: R380



Meerendal Experience: R620



Chill Zone: R780 (No under 18s allowed)



Kiddies (ages 3-12): R180



Family pack (2 x General Access and 2 x Kiddies): R1000

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to see an amazing line-up of artists! Tickets are available now at TicketMaster, but hurry - limited availability remains. Gather your friends and family, and join us for a day filled with music, fun, and unforgettable memories at Galaxy KDay 2025!

For the latest updates and special announcements, tune into Kfm 94.5 and visit primediaplus.com. Join us for Galaxy KDay 2025 – where the spirit of summer shines bright!



