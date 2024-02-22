Applications now open for Samro's 2025 Music Creation Support Fund

Samro is pleased to announce that applications for the 2025 Music Creation Support Fund (MCSF) are now open! This year, R3m in funding is available to support 120 qualifying full and associate members, with each recipient eligible for a grant of up to R25,000.

What is the MCSF?

The Music Creation Support Fund (MCSF) is a flagship Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programme established by Samro in 2021 to provide financial support to its members for new compositions and for the completion of EPs, albums, videos, or music scores.

The purpose of the MCSF is to empower Samro members to enhance their creativity, enable income generation through the production of unpublished and original compositions, and foster innovation and growth in the South African music industry.

Driving creativity, inclusivity, and growth in the music industry

Since its inception in 2021, the MCSF has empowered Samro members to revitalise their creativity, enabling them to generate income through the development of unpublished and original compositions. To date, Samro has invested R13,5m in the MCSF, benefiting 540 members and fostering innovation in the South African music industry.

The MCSF has shown significant growth over the years, with 257 applications in 2021 (211 eligible), 586 in 2022 (421 eligible), 782 in 2023 (630 eligible), and a record 1,126 applications in 2024 - a 56.82% increase from 2023 - demonstrating its growing value and impact within the music community.

Furthermore, Samro remains committed to addressing gender inequality in the music industry. In 2023, 36% of MCSF applicants were female, significantly improving from 17% in previous years. However, Samro recognises the need for further progress and encourages more female music creators to apply.

Additionally, Samro is expanding outreach efforts to provinces beyond Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, ensuring a broader representation of its members.

This year, the programme will accommodate 120 qualifying full and associate members, each receiving up to R25,000 to create new and original musical works.

Applications are now open and will close on 31 January 2025.

Samro membership: Applicants must be full or associate members of Samro in good standing with voting rights at the AGM.

Access to Samro benefits: Applicants must have access to Samro benefits, such as the Retirement Annuity Fund (SRAF) and Funeral Benefit.

Applicant no previous Samro CSI support: Applicants must not have received any Samro CSI support in the past three years.

All applications will be assessed by a panel of music industry professionals based on the originality of the work, the potential for success, and the feasibility of the work plan.

For further information, please csi@samro.org.za



