Unforgettable family-friendly entertainment at The Rand Show

The Rand Show, South Africa’s most iconic annual consumer exhibition proudly hosted by the Johannesburg Expo Centre (JEC), Nasrec, has built up an enviable reputation as delivering incredible entertainment experiences. Over the years, Hall 8 has become a hub for family-friendly fun, offering a range of engaging activities designed to delight audiences of all ages.

Last year, Hall 8 delighted all thanks to its partnership with Nickelodeon which saw a magical space for children and families created. Highlights included:

Magic Show: Mesmerising performances that left kids and parents in awe.



Ocean Buddies: An immersive undersea-themed experience that combined education with entertainment.



Clarice and Rainbow Kids: Engaging storytelling sessions with live interactions.



Tjiff & Tjaff: Beloved characters brought to life, sparking joy and laughter.



Easter Wonderland: A festive celebration complete with themed activities and surprises.

The 2024 edition of The Rand Show elevated the experience even further with several new and returning activities in Hall 8. This year’s highlights included:

Prince Ivandoe Cartoon Network: A whimsical adventure that captured imaginations.



Meet Tom and Jerry: A chance for fans to meet the iconic duo in person.



Meet the Powerpuff Girls: Interactive sessions with these beloved heroes.



Face Painting: An artistic favourite that transformed kids into their favourite characters.



Egg Painting: A hands-on activity that encouraged creativity and fun.

“Hall 8 has truly become a cornerstone of The Rand Show’s entertainment offerings,” says Adele Hartdegen, CEO of the Johannesburg Expo Centre. “Every year, we strive to create a space that ignites joy and fosters connection among families. The activities hosted in Hall 8 are a testament to our commitment to delivering memorable experiences.”

The Rand Show’s entertainment programme reflects its dedication to keeping the event fresh and exciting while honouring its long-standing legacy. Each year, the organisers collaborate with leading brands and creative teams to curate activities that resonate with diverse local and international audiences.

“The evolution of Hall 8’s entertainment underscores our vision for The Rand Show,” Hartdegen adds. “As we look to the future, we remain committed to enhancing our offerings and celebrating the creativity that defines this event.”

Looking ahead to 2025, the Johannesburg Expo Centre aims to continue its tradition of innovation, ensuring that The Rand Show remains a must-visit destination on South Africa’s event calendar. With its ever-expanding array of entertainment options, Hall 8 is set to shine even brighter.

For more information on upcoming events and activities planned for The Rand Show in 2025, visit The Rand Show website or follow us on social media.



