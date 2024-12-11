Lifestyle Film
    All the 2025 Golden Globe nominations

    11 Dec 2024
    11 Dec 2024
    Nominations for the 2025 Golden Globeshave been revealed, setting the stage for one of Hollywood's most celebrated nights.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This year’s nominees spotlight groundbreaking storytelling, powerhouse performances, and visionary filmmaking across film and television. From heartfelt dramas to show-stopping comedies, the list is a testament to the industry's creative brilliance.

    Winners will be announced on Sunday, 5 January 2025 and will be hosted by comedian and actor Nikki Glaser.

    Here are all the nominees...

    Best Motion Picture - Drama

    The Brutalist
    A Complete Unknown
    Conclave
    Dune: Part Two
    Nickel Boys
    September 5

    Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

    Anora
    Challengers
    Emilia Pérez
    A Real Pain
    The Substance
    Wicked

    Best Motion Picture – Animated

    Flow
    Inside Out 2
    Memoir of a Snail
    Moana 2
    Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
    The Wild Robot

    Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

    Alien: Romulus
    Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
    Deadpool & Wolverine
    Gladiator II
    Inside Out 2
    Twisters
    Wicked
    The Wild Robot

    Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

    All We Imagine as Light (India)
    Emilia Pérez (France)
    The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
    I’m Still Here (Brazil)
    The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
    Vermiglio (Italy)

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

    Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
    Angelina Jolie - Maria
    Nicole Kidman - Babygirl
    Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door
    Fernanda Torres - I’m Still Here
    Kate Winslet - Lee

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

    Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
    Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
    Daniel Craig - Queer
    Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
    Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
    Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

    Amy Adams - Nightbitch
    Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
    Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
    Mikey Madison - Anora
    Demi Moore - The Substance
    Zendaya - Challengers

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

    Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
    Hugh Grant - Heretic
    Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night
    Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness
    Glen Powell - Hit Man
    Sebastian Stan - A Different Man

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

    Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez
    Ariana Grande - Wicked
    Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
    Margaret Qualley - The Substance
    Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
    Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

    Yura Borisov - Anora
    Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
    Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
    Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
    Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
    Denzel Washington - Gladiator II

    Best Director

    Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
    Sean Baker - Anora
    Edward Berger - Conclave
    Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
    Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
    Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine as Light

    Best Screenplay

    Emilia Pérez
    Anora
    The Brutalist
    A Real Pain
    The Substance
    Conclave

    Best Original Score

    Conclave
    The Brutalist
    The Wild Robot
    Emilia Pérez
    Challengers
    Dune: Part Two

    Best Original Song

    Beautiful That Way, Music & Lyrics By: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson - The Last Showgirl
    Compress / Repress, Music & Lyrics By: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino - Challengers
    El Mal, Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
    Forbidden Road, Music & Lyrics By: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek - Better Man
    Kiss The Sky, Music & Lyrics By: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi - The Wild Robot
    Mi Camino, Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille - Emilia Pérez

    Best Television Series - Drama

    The Day of the Jackal
    The Diplomat
    Mr. and Mrs. Smith
    Shōgun
    Slow Horses
    Squid Game

    Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

    Abbott Elementary
    The Bear
    The Gentlemen
    Hacks
    Nobody Wants This
    Only Murders in the Building

    Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

    Baby Reindeer
    Disclaimer
    Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
    The Penguin
    Ripley
    True Detective: Night Country

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama

    Kathy Bates - Matlock
    Emma D’arcy - House of the Dragon
    Maya Erskine - Mr. and Mrs. Smith
    Keira Knightley - Black Doves
    Keri Russell - The Diplomat
    Anna Sawai - Shōgun

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama

    Donald Glover - Mr. and Mrs. Smith
    Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent
    Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
    Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal
    Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun
    Billy Bob Thornton - Landman

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

    Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
    Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
    Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
    Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
    Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along
    Jean Smart - Hacks

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

    Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
    Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
    Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
    Jason Segel - Shrinking
    Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
    Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

    Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
    Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
    Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
    Sofía Vergara - Griselda
    Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
    Kate Winslet - The Regime

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

    Colin Farrell - The Penguin
    Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
    Kevin Kline - Disclaimer
    Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
    Ewan Mcgregor - A Gentleman in Moscow
    Andrew Scott - Ripley

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

    Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
    Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
    Dakota Fanning - Ripley
    Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
    Allison Janney - The Diplomat
    Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

    Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun
    Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
    Harrison Ford - Shrinking
    Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
    Diego Luna - La Máquina
    Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

    Best Performance in a Stand-up Comedy on Television

    Jamie Foxx - Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was
    Nikki Glaser - Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
    Seth Meyers - Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking
    Adam Sandler - Adam Sandler: Love You
    Ali Wong - Ali Wong: Single Lady
    Ramy Youssef - Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

    Let's do Biz