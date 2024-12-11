Ultra South Africa celebrates 10 years with record sales for 2025 edition

Ultra South Africa’s 10th anniversary celebration is already making history, with record-breaking ticket sales reaffirming its place as one of Africa’s most beloved electronic music festival.

Image supplied

This milestone edition of Ultra South Africa is not just a celebration of the past but a testament to the festival’s unmatched legacy. Since its debut in 2014, Ultra South Africa has welcomed over half a million fans and has consistently pushed boundaries in music, production, and unforgettable experiences.

When tickets went on sale in November, Rewind and Tier 1 tickets were snapped up quickly, leaving thousands of eager Ultranauts rushing to secure their spots. This marks Ultra South Africa’s fastest and most successful ticket sale bookings in its 10-year history.

The electronic music festival will take place in Cape Town on 9 May 2025 at The Ostrich and Johannesburg on 10 May 2025 at Expo Centre at Nasrec.

For more, go to https://ultrasouthafrica.com/