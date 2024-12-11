Lifestyle Music
    Ultra South Africa celebrates 10 years with record sales for 2025 edition

    11 Dec 2024
    11 Dec 2024
    Ultra South Africa’s 10th anniversary celebration is already making history, with record-breaking ticket sales reaffirming its place as one of Africa’s most beloved electronic music festival.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This milestone edition of Ultra South Africa is not just a celebration of the past but a testament to the festival’s unmatched legacy. Since its debut in 2014, Ultra South Africa has welcomed over half a million fans and has consistently pushed boundaries in music, production, and unforgettable experiences.

    When tickets went on sale in November, Rewind and Tier 1 tickets were snapped up quickly, leaving thousands of eager Ultranauts rushing to secure their spots. This marks Ultra South Africa’s fastest and most successful ticket sale bookings in its 10-year history.

    The electronic music festival will take place in Cape Town on 9 May 2025 at The Ostrich and Johannesburg on 10 May 2025 at Expo Centre at Nasrec.

    For more, go to https://ultrasouthafrica.com/

