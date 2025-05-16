Ultra South Africa 2025 marks a decade of dance music, reveals 2026 dates

Ultra South Africa 2025 marked a decade of dance music with sold-out shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg and announced dates for 2026.

Image supplied

Ultra South Africa marked a decade of dance with two sold-out shows, kicking off in Cape Town on 9 May, before heading to Johannesburg for the grand finale on 10 May 2025.

Together, they formed a euphoric celebration of music, energy, and unity — and a fitting tribute to 10 years of Ultra magic in South Africa.

Both cities turned up in full force, with fans packing out the venues from early afternoon to the final beat at 2AM. As expected, Ultra South Africa’s 10th anniversary was nothing short of spectacular, with an electrifying lineup of international headliners who delivered unforgettable performances across both cities.

2026 dates announced

For the first time, Ultra South Africa will kick off in Johannesburg on Saturday, 25 April 2026, at the Expo Centre, Nasrec, and then in Cape Town on Sunday, 26 April 2026 at The Ostrich.

#UltraSA2026 pre-registration is officially open but will close on Sunday, 23 May 2025, at 23:59 SAST.

Pre-register now to be first to hear when general on-sale dates are announced later this year.