Lifestyle Events
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Business and Arts South AfricaFusionDesignCity Lodge HotelsMultiChoiceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Lifestyle Events

    Ultra South Africa 2025 marks a decade of dance music, reveals 2026 dates

    Ultra South Africa 2025 marked a decade of dance music with sold-out shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg and announced dates for 2026.
    16 May 2025
    16 May 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Ultra South Africa marked a decade of dance with two sold-out shows, kicking off in Cape Town on 9 May, before heading to Johannesburg for the grand finale on 10 May 2025.

    Together, they formed a euphoric celebration of music, energy, and unity — and a fitting tribute to 10 years of Ultra magic in South Africa.

    Both cities turned up in full force, with fans packing out the venues from early afternoon to the final beat at 2AM. As expected, Ultra South Africa’s 10th anniversary was nothing short of spectacular, with an electrifying lineup of international headliners who delivered unforgettable performances across both cities.

    2026 dates announced

    For the first time, Ultra South Africa will kick off in Johannesburg on Saturday, 25 April 2026, at the Expo Centre, Nasrec, and then in Cape Town on Sunday, 26 April 2026 at The Ostrich.

    #UltraSA2026 pre-registration is officially open but will close on Sunday, 23 May 2025, at 23:59 SAST.

    Pre-register now to be first to hear when general on-sale dates are announced later this year.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz