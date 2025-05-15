Former Springboks wing Cornal Hendricks, aged 37, passes away

The South African rugby community was shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Cornal Hendricks. Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby, paid tribute to the former dual-international who wore the green and gold with distinction.

The 37-year-old Hendricks passed away due to a heart attack on Wednesday evening (14 May 2025). Apart from playing in 12 Tests for the Springboks in 2014 and 2015, he also represented the Blitzboks between 2011 and 2014, with whom he won a Commonwealth Games gold medal in Glasgow in 2014. He was also a member of the Rugby World Cup Sevens squad in Moscow in 2013.

Hendricks, who was named Springbok Sevens Player of the Year for 2013, made his senior debut in the colours of the Sanlam Boland Kavaliers, which is also where his career concluded after his last game for Boland in the SA Cup earlier this year.

He also represented the Toyota Cheetahs and Vodacom Bulls with distinction in Super Rugby and the Vodacom United Rugby Championship, as well as in the light blue jersey in the Carling Currie Cup finals of 2020 and 2021, both won by the men from Pretoria.

Apart from his 12 Tests, in which he scored five tries, Hendricks played one non-Test match for Boks and also ran out in the colours of the SA ‘A’ team. In total, Hendricks played 233 first-class matches in a career spanning 17 years.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Cornal Hendricks, a remarkable athlete who represented his country in sevens and fifteen-man rugby with distinction,” said Alexander.

“Cornal was one of those players who loved the game and he worked extremely hard, but he always did so with a smile on his face, treating all people with respect. His energy and love of life, on and off the field, lifted his teammates and those around him.

“His contributions to the sport and his unwavering dedication will always be remembered. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Stephaney and their children, his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time. May his legacy continue to inspire future generations.”