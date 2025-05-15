NOtoUnder18: study reveals youth's responses to alcohol messaging in SA

Aware.org urges smarter, targeted strategies after a deep dive youth study and webinar provide the latest insights on #NOtoU18.

Image supplied

Youth attitudes towards alcohol and harm reduction efforts in South Africa reflect broader trends in adolescent behaviour, social influences, and the effectiveness of prevention strategies.

Awareness of the risks associated with underage drinking is high, with most teens recognising its negative effects on health, focus, and decision-making.

According to a nationally representative sample of 1,100 teens who were surveyed in December 2024, despite this awareness, peer pressure and exposure to drinking within families remain among key drivers of early alcohol use.

Following the first of two stakeholder webinars in May, Aware.org has revealed the findings of this landmark research study into how 11-17-year-old South Africans perceive alcohol harm reduction programmes.

The study appraises underage drinking patterns, media influence, and the importance of messaging that is age-specific and informed by social circumstances.

#NOtoUnder18

The research conducted by Frontline Research Group is a critical element of Aware.org’s flagship programme, #NOtoUnder18. Aimed at the eradication of underage drinking, the programme is primarily delivered by Aare.org’s implementing partners (IPs) through schools and community-based initiatives and through different forms of mass and social media campaigns and interventions.

The study combined an online sample of 512 youth with 625 face-to-face interviews that were conducted in areas in which Aware.org’s five local IPs run their programmes.

Parents were involved in both study arms. The findings offer one of the most comprehensive baselines to date for understanding youth behaviour around alcohol.

Mokebe Thulo, CEO of Aware.org, says the sector’s response to the challenge of underage alcohol use requires innovation and bold thinking: “Our young research participants are makers of tomorrow and voices of the future because they will become tomorrow’s adults who embrace the voice of reason and responsibility. We have learned from them that programmes designed to prevent underage drinking show varying levels of impact. The information can improve not only Aware.org’s approach but also initiatives implemented by other stakeholders involved in harm reduction, regardless of the specific focus. The learnings are even relevant to harm-reduction strategies aimed at adults – such as parents and care-givers.

“This data allows us to move from assumption to evidence. We now understand that youth don’t only need information, they need connection, relevance, and messages that speak to the world they live in today. This is a call to reimagine how we support our youth not with fear, but with consideration, credibility, and vision.”

The research underscores that youth aged 10-17 years are not a homogenous group, which indicates that strategies and programmes cannot be generic.

Two main age-related distinctions have emerged: the conversation to positively shape perceptions, attitudes and behaviour should start with adolescents younger than 13-14 years and develop into reactive, future-related narratives for 15-17 year olds.

Key findings

Other key findings from the study include:

Media and communication channels play a crucial role in moulding perceptions. School remains the most effective touchpoint for awareness, particularly among younger respondents, while television and social media have stronger reach among older teens.

Digital media, especially influencer-driven platforms, are filling education gaps while intensifying peer pressure and negative social comparison. Stronger promotion and integration of education and entertainment into platforms teens use daily is advised.

Content that brings both education and entertainment is key: real-life stories, influencer involvement, and peer-led discussions drive higher engagement and retention. An example is Aware.org’s SABC TV storyline integration in a popular youth drama Skeem Saam .

. Sports programmes are particularly effective for prevention. More than just being a way to spend time, these initiatives create engagement, and provide positive role models and structured alternatives to alcohol use. Sport and recreational initiatives resonate especially with youth who do not drink, underscoring that recreation has a preventive effect and should be encouraged.

Girls respond more to messages around social belonging and confidence, while boys are more influenced by content about their future aspirations, social standing, rules and how the consequences of underage drinking intersect with these factors.

Programmes like Aware.org’s Makers of Tomorrow (MoT) show promise when peer-led and emotionally engaging.

Over 1/3 of youth have consumed alcohol: study participants reported that 12% of the online sample and 25% in the personal-interviews sample drink regularly, pointing to both access and environmental pressures.

Youth want structured guidance: younger teens are more open to information and learning; older teens seek practical skills and real-life applications.

“The findings reinforce what we’ve long understood through experience and earlier data, but now offer an even stronger, evidence-based foundation for informed action,” adds Thulo.

“Aware.org will continue to lead and influence smarter harm reduction strategies that reflect the complex and digital-first world of young people. This is how we advocate for our members by listening to our youth and translating that into meaningful and effective programmes.”

As Aware.org continues to unpack the data and engage with partners, one message is clear: South Africa’s youth are not passive recipients, they are active participants in shaping a safer, healthier future.

By grounding strategies in evidence, the organisation is laying the foundation for more impactful, youth-informed alcohol harm reduction programmes that resonate far beyond the classroom.