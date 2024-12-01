5FM appoints Busisiwe Phakathi marketing manager to push 2025 off the charts

In a move to capitalise on a year of innovation and growth in 2024, Busisiwe Phakathi has been appointed as marketing manager for 5FM.

“5FM had a highly successful year of innovation and growth in 2024 – with anything from one-man bands to SMEs, big corporates and multinationals riding the Ampli5ed wave and seeing massive returns - and we aim to push 2025 off the charts,” says Masixole Mdingane, 5FM and Good Hope FM PCS combo business manager.

Mdingane adds, “Busisiwe’s track record and expertise, heart to change people’s lives for the better, sheer passion for radio with impact and masterful mind for campaigns that properly move SA’s youth, make her a perfect fit for the station’s continued evolution and success.”

A career across broadcast media

Phakathi officially joined the station on 1 January 2025.

Over 15 years, she has built a career across the radio, TV, media, online, streaming and EdTech sectors.

She began her journey at the SABC, where she honed her skills in audience engagement working across radio brands such as 5FM, SAfm, Radio 2000 and as a Portfolio Brand manager for SABC radio.

She then transitioned to Viacom South Africa, now Paramount Africa, where she served as a trade marketing manager from 2019 to 2023.

In this role, she successfully implemented trade strategies to drive sales, enhance brand positioning, and strengthen industry partnerships.

Her career later expanded into the EdTech sector in 2024, where she took on the role of growth marketing manager, leading strategy and implementation initiatives.

During this time, she revitalised approaches to understanding youth, youth culture and education, delivering innovative campaigns that resonated with younger audiences, while driving growth and engagement.

As she re-joins the SABC, she will bring her dynamic skill set, industry insights, and passion for youth-focused content to further strengthen 5FM’s connection with its audience and drive innovative marketing strategies.

She holds a BA degree in Corporate Marketing, a certificate in Brand Management and Events Management from IMM and a Marketing Analytics certificate from UCT.

Last year 5FM won numerous awards at the Rapport Reader’s Choice Awards,Sunday Times GenNext Awards and Telkom Radio Awards, amongst others.