Loeries2025: Loeries Young Creatives Showcase opens for entries

The Loeries Youth Committee (LYC) has launched the Loeries Young Creatives Showcase (LYCS) for young individuals across Africa and the Middle East. The showcase winners will not only gain bragging rights but will also secure a spot as finalists for the Loeries Young Creatives Award, to be presented at the annual Loerie Awards.

The Loeries Young Creatives Showcase is opens for entries. The winners will not only gain bragging rights but will also secure a spot as finalists for the Loeries Young Creatives Award, to be presented at the annual Loerie Awards (Image supplied)

Built on the same principles that are used in the globally renowned Loeries judging process, LTCS will showcase talented young individuals from the brand communications industry across Africa and the Middle East.

The LYC aims to inspire and elevate young talent through this innovative showcase.

“The Loeries Young Creatives Showcase is a launchpad for the next wave of creative brilliance. This is FOR US, BY US - where the boldest, sharpest and most fearless young minds in advertising get the recognition they deserve,” says LYC chairperson Sibuyiselwe Nhlangwini.

“It’s not just about celebrating their work: it’s about planting seeds, opening doors and proving that fresh ideas and fearless creativity are what keep this industry alive.”

(Image supplied)

Loeries Young Creatives Award finalists

Entries for the showcase opened on 17 February and close on 24 March.

Open to individuals aged 27 and under, the showcase provides the chance for young professionals to submit up to five examples of their work, earn recognition, and compete for the highly coveted Loeries Young Creatives Award.

Submissions will be evaluated by the LYC with an industry leader serving as jury president.

“The Loeries Young Creatives Showcase is the launchpad for the boldest young minds in Africa and the Middle East. The future of our industry is being shaped right now by the next generation of talent – and they deserve to be seen, heard, and celebrated,” says LYC member Anna Sadykova. “The next wave of game-changers is here, and we’re ready to witness their brilliance take flight!”

Open to young professionals from all disciplines, winners for the LYCS will be announced on the Loeries Young Creatives Instagram page.

This is the perfect opportunity for those looking to gain exposure, receive insightful feedback from industry leaders, and build a standout portfolio with recognition from the premiere awards in Africa and the Middle East.

For all entry requirements visit loeries.com

Iimage supplied)

Loeries Young Creatives Masterclass

The Loeries Young Creatives Masterclass is a monthly event offering a unique opportunity for young professionals to learn from industry leaders, providing invaluable insights into what it takes to create an award-worthy portfolio while connecting with like-minded peers.

The Loeries Young Creatives Masterclass will give insightful tips and level up Loeries Young Creatives Showcase entries!

Featuring previous Loeries Young Creatives Award recipients Thabang Manyelo and Joey Gordon, the first MasterClass is set to take place on 28 February 2025 at the following times:

2:30 - 3:30 pm WAT (West Africa Time)

3:30 - 4:30 pm SAST (South Africa Standard Time)

4:30 - 5:30 pm EAT (East Africa Time)

5:30 - 6:30 pm Gulf Standard Time



