M-Net’s ‘express from the US’ delivers this year’s hottest shows, now!

The world’s greatest international TV shows don’t come to South Africa any fresher than via M-Net’s ‘Express from the US’. The option to watch just-released content at the same time as – or within 24 hours of – its US premiere has been available to M-Net viewers since July 2014.

The innovation gave ‘superfans’ the opportunity to watch fresh episodes of their favourite shows and be part of the global social media conversation from early-morning SA time, with the episodes airing again in Prime Time later that same evening for other viewers. Those episodes will also be available on DStv Catch Up, immediately after the evening prime time broadcast.

M-Net is kicking 2025 off with an Express from the US bang, bringing the debut season of spin-off Suits: LA, the third season of 15-time Emmy-winning The White Lotus and the second season of eight-time Emmy-winning The Last of US to South African viewers, hot on the heels of their US broadcasts. Episodes of these titles will also be available on DStv Catch Up, DStv Stream and Showmax for those who miss the Express from the US premiere.

Five-and-a-half years after Suits’ Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) quit corporate law and moved to Seattle with his former executive assistant-turned wife Donna (Sarah Rafferty) to join Mike Ross’ (Patrick J. Adams) legal clinic, he’s back for a stint in a high-octane spin-off series, Suits: L.A. The show premieres in the US on 23 February and comes to M-Net Express from the US at 8am from 24 February.

Suits: L.A. centres on Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself by representing the most powerful entertainment clients in Los Angeles, including Denzel Washington, Matt Damon, Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio. His firm is at a crisis point and to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.

One of the most hotly-anticipated TV shows of 2025 – the third season of The White Lotus – is coming to M-Net (DStv Channel 101) from 17 February, Express from the US at 4am and in prime time at 9pm, for eight weeks.

The show follows the guests of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, who can’t escape their personal demons, even on luxury vacations. Add in a cast of employees with their own struggles and the two worlds collide – with sometimes funny, sometimes passionate and often murderous consequences.

The first two seasons opened with a shot of an unidentified dead body, setting up a mystery in the background that propels the story Creator Mike White explained to The Hollywood Reporter that while the first season had a passionate relationship at its core and the second was driven by money, the third season will be a “satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality.”

Coming to M-Net Express from the US in April, season two of The Last Of Us picks up five years after the events of season 1, which chronicled Joel and Ellie's trek across the wasteland that America had become. The season sees them settled in the Wyoming commune run by Joel’s sister-in-law Maria (Rutina Wesley), who now has a child with his brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna).

Ellie seems to be able to enjoy a normal life as a teenager and develops a crush on a girl named Dina (Isabela Merced), who happens to be the ex of her close friend, Jesse (Young Mazino). There’s still tension between her and Joel, who is struggling to come to terms with what he had to do to save Ellie’s life in the season one finale.

For those in the instant gratification game, M-Net has you covered with Express from the US. For updates about Suits LA, The White Lotus S3 and The Last of Us S2, visit the M-Net Website and join the conversation on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

