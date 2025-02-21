Subscribe & Follow
The One Show 2025 announces CMO Pencil award jury
Jury members
The confirmed jury members for this year’s CMO Pencil award include:
- Tyler Bahl, CMO, Activision, Los Angeles
- Leslie Berland, EVP, CMO, Verizon, New York
- Sofia Colucci, CMO - North America, Molson Coors, Chicago
- Adam Harter, CMO, LIV Golf, New York
- Stephanie Jacoby, Global SVP, Vodka, Diageo, New York
- Sungwon Jee, Global CMO, Hyundai Motor Company, Seoul
- Vanessa Wallace, CMO, Savage x Fenty, Los Angeles
A full list of jury members is available online.
New eligibility criteria
The CMO Pencil category is now open to all industry professionals, allowing agencies to enter work that highlights the role of their client partners. Previously, eligibility was restricted to the highest-scoring entries from Best of Discipline and multiple Gold Pencil winners.
Past winners
Previous winners include:
- Ally Young, CMO, Skinny New Zealand
- Lorraine Twohill, CMO, Google
- Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer, Mastercard
- Kathleen Hall, chief brand officer, Microsoft
- David Rubin, CMO, The New York Times
- Stephen Tisdale, CMO, State Street Global Advisors
Additional awards
The One Show also recognises brands through the Penta Pencil, which honours long-term agency-brand partnerships that have produced outstanding creative work over five years.
Entry details
Winning work contributes to The One Show Creative Rankings and The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings, which evaluate agencies, brands, production companies, and individuals across multiple international competitions.