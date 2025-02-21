Marketing & Media Marketing
    The One Show 2025 announces CMO Pencil award jury

    21 Feb 2025
    21 Feb 2025
    A panel of brand-side marketers will judge The One Show 2025’s CMO Pencil award, which honours marketers who champion creativity to strengthen their brand and drive business growth.
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    Jury members

    The confirmed jury members for this year’s CMO Pencil award include:

    • Tyler Bahl, CMO, Activision, Los Angeles
    • Leslie Berland, EVP, CMO, Verizon, New York
    • Sofia Colucci, CMO - North America, Molson Coors, Chicago
    • Adam Harter, CMO, LIV Golf, New York
    • Stephanie Jacoby, Global SVP, Vodka, Diageo, New York
    • Sungwon Jee, Global CMO, Hyundai Motor Company, Seoul
    • Vanessa Wallace, CMO, Savage x Fenty, Los Angeles

    A full list of jury members is available online.

    New eligibility criteria

    The CMO Pencil category is now open to all industry professionals, allowing agencies to enter work that highlights the role of their client partners. Previously, eligibility was restricted to the highest-scoring entries from Best of Discipline and multiple Gold Pencil winners.

    Past winners

    Previous winners include:

    • Ally Young, CMO, Skinny New Zealand
    • Lorraine Twohill, CMO, Google
    • Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer, Mastercard
    • Kathleen Hall, chief brand officer, Microsoft
    • David Rubin, CMO, The New York Times
    • Stephen Tisdale, CMO, State Street Global Advisors

    Additional awards

    The One Show also recognises brands through the Penta Pencil, which honours long-term agency-brand partnerships that have produced outstanding creative work over five years.

    Entry details

  • Deadline: 28 February 2025
  • Finalists announced: April 2025
  • Winners announced: Creative Week, 12-16 May 2025, New York

    • Winning work contributes to The One Show Creative Rankings and The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings, which evaluate agencies, brands, production companies, and individuals across multiple international competitions.

