The One Show 2025 announces CMO Pencil award jury

A panel of brand-side marketers will judge The One Show 2025’s CMO Pencil award, which honours marketers who champion creativity to strengthen their brand and drive business growth.

Jury members

The confirmed jury members for this year’s CMO Pencil award include:

Tyler Bahl, CMO, Activision, Los Angeles

Leslie Berland, EVP, CMO, Verizon, New York

Sofia Colucci, CMO - North America, Molson Coors, Chicago

Adam Harter, CMO, LIV Golf, New York

Stephanie Jacoby, Global SVP, Vodka, Diageo, New York

Sungwon Jee, Global CMO, Hyundai Motor Company, Seoul

Vanessa Wallace, CMO, Savage x Fenty, Los Angeles

A full list of jury members is available online.

New eligibility criteria

The CMO Pencil category is now open to all industry professionals, allowing agencies to enter work that highlights the role of their client partners. Previously, eligibility was restricted to the highest-scoring entries from Best of Discipline and multiple Gold Pencil winners.

Past winners

Previous winners include:

Ally Young, CMO, Skinny New Zealand

Lorraine Twohill, CMO, Google

Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer, Mastercard

Kathleen Hall, chief brand officer, Microsoft

David Rubin, CMO, The New York Times

Stephen Tisdale, CMO, State Street Global Advisors

Additional awards

The One Show also recognises brands through the Penta Pencil, which honours long-term agency-brand partnerships that have produced outstanding creative work over five years.

Entry details

Deadline: 28 February 2025

Finalists announced: April 2025

Winners announced: Creative Week, 12-16 May 2025, New York

Winning work contributes to The One Show Creative Rankings and The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings, which evaluate agencies, brands, production companies, and individuals across multiple international competitions.