Albert de Andrade joins the Sauce Advertising team

We’re overjoyed to officially announce that Albert de Andrade has joined the Sauce team as our new ECD.

In the dynamic world of advertising and marketing, few can rival the fame and influence of Albert de Andrade. With two decades of industry experience, this award-winning executive creative director has spent the last nine years redefining what it means to lead and inspire creative teams. His leadership has not only sparked innovation but has also led to a cascade of prestigious awards, each a testament to his unparalleled vision and creativity.

What sets De Andrade apart is his fearless embrace of technology and artificial intelligence. By integrating these cutting-edge tools into the creative process, he has ensured that his campaigns are not just relevant, but creative and effective. His work consistently pushes the boundaries of what’s possible, blending human creativity with technological precision.

De Andrade’s reputation as a true trailblazer is well-earned. His remarkable winning record of 17 pitches in a row is a testament to his visionary thinking and unmatched creative prowess. De Andrade has also amassed awards along the way, (around 250 and counting, including Assegais, Bookmarks, Cannes Lions, Loeries, New Gens, Pendorings, and many more) solidifying his status as a true industry titan.

His bold and brave approach was honed during his tenure at Ogilvy, where he earned his reputation as a creative force to be reckoned with. During this time, De Andrade led groundbreaking campaigns and projects including the remodel of Vodacom World’s technology experience and the now iconic Vodacom branding on the Soweto Towers, produced over 400 well-loved TV commercials, and created digital content that has driven brands to success.

De Andrade has worked on over 100 local and international brands. A few which stand out are: Anglo American, Discovery Health and Vitality, DSTV, Farmer Brown, Game, Gillette ProGlide, MultiChoice, Pepsico, Rainbow Chicken, SAA, Sappi, Simply Chicken, Telkom, Tiger Brands, Typek, and Werksmans Attorneys.

Looking to the future

De Andrade's journey is a testament to his unwavering commitment to creativity and his ability to adapt to the ever-changing world of advertising. As Sauce Advertising embarks on this new chapter together, the team is excited to harness his expertise and embrace the future of creativity.

About Sauce Advertising

Sauce Advertising is an integrated through-the-line creative agency dedicated to giving brands flavour. We ensure every campaign has the right mix of strategy and creativity, so that we can build meaningful connections between people, platforms, and technologies. With expertise across digital marketing, branding, strategic communication, and more, Sauce Advertising combines creativity with data-driven insights and innovative tools to craft impactful campaigns that resonate with consumers and impact our clients’ bottom lines. We live to collaborate, building unique solutions that connect audiences and drive measurable results.



