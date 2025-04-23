Key appointment of Vicus Burger to drive SAIW into the digital future

Vicus Burger has been appointed executive director of The Southern African Institute of Welding (SAIW), effective immediately.

Vicus Burger, appointed executive director of The Southern African Institute of Welding, is set to transform the Institution, driving it forward into a digital future (Image supplied)

This key appointment marks a significant step in the SAIW's ongoing strategic renewal plan to enhance operational efficiency and expand services.

Burger joins the SAIW with a wealth of experience, a strong commitment to excellence, and a forward-thinking vision that aligns seamlessly with the Institute's core values of speed and customer centricity.

His approachable leadership style and innovative mindset are expected to propel the SAIW into its next chapter of growth and success.

SAIW President Joseph Zinyana says, "Vicus's appointment is proof of our commitment to operational efficiency and excellence.

“His leadership will be instrumental in implementing our strategic initiatives, such as the integration of Artificial Intelligence into administrative processes and the upgrading of operational systems to meet the latest standards."

A timely revival

The appointment takes place against the backdrop of the SAIW’s 78th anniversary and commitment to expanding its presence in Africa, making courses more affordable, and introducing subject matter experts for specialised subjects.

As a result, Burger's leadership will be crucial in driving these initiatives forward, ensuring that the SAIW continues to evolve into a modern, fit-for-purpose service provider for the welding and inspection industry.

“The SAIW has historically stood at the forefront of the welding industry - both locally and globally - representing a benchmark of technical excellence, innovation, and professional development.

As we step into a new chapter, I am committed to building on this proud legacy and igniting a bold renaissance that will position the Institute once again at the apex of global leadership in welding science, skills development, and industrial impact,” says Burger.

With a career rooted in transformational leadership, Burger also brings a proven legacy of turning organisations into high-performing, future-ready enterprises.

“My leadership philosophy is anchored in a passion for empowering people, a relentless focus on exceeding customer expectations, and an uncompromising pursuit of operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth,” he adds.

Digital prowess

Burger notes that digital transformation will play a vital role in the Institute’s future.

“Central to this revitalisation journey will be the deployment of innovative digital technologies, including artificial intelligence and automation, to revolutionise internal operations, member engagement, and skills development platforms.

This digital transformation will not only modernise the Institute but will also unlock new capabilities, increase productivity, and enhance the value we deliver to our stakeholders, locally and abroad.”

Broader national mission

Beyond organisational goals, Burger sees a broader national mission.

“This renewal represents a much larger ambition: to contribute meaningfully to the broader transformation of our country’s industrial base and the revitalisation of Johannesburg’s Central Business District.

“By developing world-class technical skills and fostering inclusive economic growth, we aim to become a driving force in South Africa’s journey toward industrial excellence and social progress.

“Together with our stakeholders, partners, and the wider welding and manufacturing communities, I look forward to shaping a future of strength, innovation and pride in the South African Institute of Welding,” he says.