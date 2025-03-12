SAIW's strategic renewal plan to elevate skilled artisan status, NECSA partnership reinforced

The Southern African Institute of Welding's (SAIW) strategic renewal plan aims to elevate the quality of skills training, expand service offerings, and modernise operations, as well as to reinforce its partnership with the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (NECSA) as a key component of this initiative.

This partnership will enhance local workforce development in the inspection and welding sectors, foster a nuclear culture and improve quality standards for major infrastructure projects.

This stems from the realisation that a shortage of qualified skilled personnel in the welding and inspection field remains a pressing challenge for South Africa’s industrial and economic growth.

Skilled trades essential

SAIW president Joseph Zinyana says this renewal plan ensures the sustainability of SAIW and reinforces its mission to support and elevate the status of skilled artisans who are vital to the country’s economic success.

"Skilled trades, particularly welding and inspection, are essential for infrastructure development, manufacturing, and energy projects. However, artisans and inspectors often struggle with limited recognition and career advancement opportunities,” says Zinyana.

He adds that the SAIW’s renewal strategy seeks to address these issues by championing the value of skilled trades and advocating for greater industry respect and investment in training programmes.

Our goal is to ensure that the SAIW grows sustainably while playing a significant role in the success of South Africa’s ‘real economy’ and uplifting skilled personnel.

“With the integration of augmented intelligence in our training processes and the introduction of subject matter experts, we are committed to making skills training more accessible, affordable and industry-relevant.”

Key operational upgrades

As part of its 77th-anniversary roadmap, the SAIW is implementing key operational upgrades, including the renewal of course materials and the modernisation of examination and certification processes.

The Institute is working on expanding its footprint across Africa by introducing specialised courses tailored to industry needs.

A new technical department is underway and will provide essential support in non-destructive testing (NDT), inspection, and welding challenges.

Ethics management team

In addition, an ethics management team led by acting executive director Confidence Lekoane will oversee transparent and expedited resolutions to industry concerns.

Students and employers will also be given a platform to raise issues, ensuring continuous optimisation of training programmes and lecturer effectiveness.

To support these developments, the SAIW is actively recruiting for several key positions, including SHEQ officers (ISO 3834), auditors, an SAIW Qualification & Certification manager as well as Welding Technology and NDT lecturing roles. This recruitment process is already well underway.

Strong leadership

Recognising the importance of strong leadership, the SAIW has also enlisted experienced board members with international welding expertise to conduct ISO 3834 audits.

Industry specialists, including Morris Maroga, Johan Kruger, and Kevin Xaba as well as a non-SAIW board member, Hartmut De Wet, have joined the team.

In addition, Dr Tony Paterson and Professor Nthabiseng Maledi will drive technological advancements and optimise course materials, while Carel van Aswegen and Dawie Olivier will oversee NDT and inspection departments and certification verification for specialised credentials.

Johan Pieterse will provide support in the practical training department.

Renewed focus on customer needs

Looking ahead, the SAIW’s renewed focus on customer needs will see the introduction of tailor-made training programmes designed to meet industry demands directly.

By leveraging advanced technology and a customer-centric approach, SAIW aims to create a modern, fit-for-purpose service for the welding and inspection sectors.

“Through transparency, accountability and innovation, the SAIW is committed to strengthening South Africa’s skilled workforce,” says Zinyana.