ABB to install largest production capacity in the world production hoist at BHP's Jansen Potash Project

In a milestone project for the mining industry, global mining company BHP has selected ABB to deliver, install and commission three friction hoists to its Jansen Potash Project in Canada - with one of the two production hoists having the largest production capacity in the world - able to transport payloads of 75 metric tons.

ABB is installing the largest production capacity in the world production hoist at BHP's Jansen Potash Project in Canada (Image supplied)

Its six ropes will be able to support the heavy loads from 1km underground at a maximum speed of 18.3m/s, supported by dual 7,700kW motors.

Installation of the initial two hoists is currently in progress, while the further two hoisting systems are being prepared for installation and commission between 2026 and 2027.

ABB will also install a further electrical system for a Blair service hoist for the project.

With land scarcity and soil nutrient depletion, the predicted demand for potash to fulfil global needs is rising.

Used in fertiliser, potash is crucial for more sustainable farming practices and food security.

Breakthrough in enhanced productivity

As the mining industry evolves to keep up with increased demand, this project represents a breakthrough in enhanced productivity.

The service shaft and production shaft have both been sunk in preparation for the hoisting systems.

ABB supplied two hoists to the service shaft, including the cage.

At the same time, ABB delivered the hydraulic braking system as well as electrical controls and powertrain for a temporary Blair cage hoist being commissioned in the production shaft, which will be in operation for two years while the higher capacity production hoist is prepared.

The latter will then be installed and is expected to be up and running for production use by 2027.

Safety a crucial priority

Additionally, each mine hoist is being supplied with ABB Ability Safey Plus for hoists, the world’s first fully SIL 3 certified safety solution.

Safety remains a crucial priority across the sector, with 48% of mining companies citing safety as a key motivator for transforming operations in ABB’s recent independently led survey for its Mining’s Moment report.

ABB’s hoisting systems are leading the way, offering the highest levels of safety in the industry for all mine employees.

“The hoists and hoisting systems will play a crucial role in the efficient and safe extraction of potash, giving Jansen its competitive edge.

“The new contract further strengthens our existing strategic partnership with ABB, and we look forward to continuing to work together as we plan to drive productivity, safety, and sustainability,“ says Simon Thomas, vice president of projects potash at BHP.

“Helping customers enhance productivity and safety with our solutions is key to us,” says Björn Jonsson, global business line manager for hoisting at ABB Process Industries.

“We are happy to continue our work with BHP to increase the efficiency and productivity of the Jansen mine while continuously helping to improve the safety of people and operations.

“ABB’s mine hoists are some of the safest in the world, adhering to the highest regulations, and we are pleased to combine this with enhanced capacity loading as the industry continues to look for solutions that maximise productivity to meet demand.”

This new contract between ABB and BHP follows a previous collaboration on the integration of power management systems for the Jansen Potash Project.

The project aims to become the largest potash-producing mine in the world.

Initial Stage 1 capacity of the Jansen Potash Project is expected to reach 4.5 million tons per annum (Mtpa), while future development is projected to increase this by a further 16 to 17 Mtpa.