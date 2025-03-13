Energy & Mining Mining
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Construction Materials & Equipment

    BHP earns right to take 75% stake in Cobre's Botswana projects

    By Nikita Maria Jino
    13 Mar 2025
    13 Mar 2025
    Mining conglomerate BHP has taken a right to acquire a 75% stake in Australia.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    The deal follows Cobre's selection in BHP's Xplor programme in January last year in which the smaller rival received $500,000 to accelerate exploration plans in its Kalahari copper projects in the African nation.

    The agreement sees at least $5m of committed funding to be paid to Cobre within two years of its commencement date, with a planned budget of $7m for exploration expenditure starting next month.

    "The partnership with BHP will provide us with the funding and support necessary to implement a technology-driven work programme designed to discover the Tier 1 deposits we believe may be hosted in our Kitlanya East and West projects," Cobre chief executive, Adam Woolridge said.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    NextOptions

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz