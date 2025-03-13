BHP earns right to take 75% stake in Cobre's Botswana projects

Mining conglomerate BHP has taken a right to acquire a 75% stake in Australia.

Source: Reuters.

The deal follows Cobre's selection in BHP's Xplor programme in January last year in which the smaller rival received $500,000 to accelerate exploration plans in its Kalahari copper projects in the African nation.

The agreement sees at least $5m of committed funding to be paid to Cobre within two years of its commencement date, with a planned budget of $7m for exploration expenditure starting next month.

"The partnership with BHP will provide us with the funding and support necessary to implement a technology-driven work programme designed to discover the Tier 1 deposits we believe may be hosted in our Kitlanya East and West projects," Cobre chief executive, Adam Woolridge said.