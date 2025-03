To assist advertisers in measuring and managing their carbon emissions more effectively, Google has introduced Carbon Footprint for Google Ads. This new tool offers first-party data, enabling marketers to track the emissions generated by their accounts across Google advertising platforms, including DV360, SA360, CM360, and Google Ads.

Carbon Footprint for Google Ads empowers advertisers to measure more of their environmental impact with greater precision using Google’s first-party data.

Receive account-specific estimates: Carbon Footprint for Google Ads allocates emissions down to the account level, leveraging first-party data to provide account-specific estimates based on an individual account’s targeting, media mix, won and lost auctions, and more.

Designed with industry standards: Carbon emissions reports are developed in accordance with the widely recognized Greenhouse Gas Protocol carbon reporting and accounting standards (GHGP), and Global Media Sustainability Framework (GMSF).

Measure environmental impact with greater precision: The report provides individual breakouts of Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions for each account. This includes market- and location-based Scope 2 emissions.

Carbon Footprint is now available upon request to select advertisers and will become more widely available in the future.

Read more here about the methodology and calculations used.