David Blaine pushes the limits in new National Geographic series David Blaine: Do Not Attempt

From Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s award-winning Imagine Documentaries, new series showcases extraordinary real people able to perform remarkable feats and mind-blowing magic inspired by distinct cultures, unique histories and ancient rituals in Brazil, Southeast Asia, India, the Arctic Circle, South Africa and Japan.

Prepare for the ultimate magic adventure as National Geographic (DStv 181, Starsat 220) premieres David Blaine: Do Not Attempt this March. Produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s award-winning Imagine Documentaries (“Genius” anthology series, “Rebuilding Paradise,” “Jim Henson Idea Man”), this six-part series follows world-renowned magician and endurance artist David Blaine exploring the world through the lens of magic, in several inspiring countries, including South Africa.

Premiering each Friday at 6.50pm (CAT) from 28 March on DStv 181 and Starsat 220, David Blaine: Do Not Attempt will also be available on Disney+ in South Africa.

David Blaine takes us on a fascinating cultural exchange and a jaw-dropping journey through extraordinary cultures, where he meets with performers and masters – kindred spirits who inspire and share with him exceptional skills (and secrets) – in Brazil, Southeast Asia, India, the Arctic Circle, South Africa and Japan.

Watch the trailer here:



David is widely recognised for his epic stunts and illusions. Through intimate documentary storytelling, this series also reveals a surprising and more personal side to David, which has rarely been seen before. Traveling through the urban and natural jungles of Brazil to the unforgiving ice of the Arctic Circle, from the spiritual centers of India to the thriving cultural heart of South Africa, David seeks out real feats of magic at the intersection of physical and mental strength performed by extraordinary people. In each episode, David immerses himself in the cultures, histories and hidden rituals that make these astonishing talents possible. He learns and attempts… so you don’t have to… while shining a light on a side of magic few have ever seen. The series title provides instructions to viewers for a reason: Do not attempt.

“I’m discovering incredible people with unbelievable talents, pushing the limits of what’s possible. It’s been a privilege to learn from them,” said Blaine. “As a magician, I’m in awe of their abilities because, for me, the most magical moments aren’t tricks but human potential realized.” From sword swallowing to surviving venomous creature stings, and from feats of athleticism to kissing king cobras, David Blaine: Do Not Attempt uncovers the rituals, preparation and strength that take magic beyond mere illusion.

David Blaine: Do Not Attempt is a celebration of pushing boundaries safely and responsibly, rooted in years of training, preparation and a process of refinement. Viewers are reminded that professionals do all of the feats shown in the series with safety teams to prevent any accidents. None of the activities from the series should ever be practiced.

This series contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. All acts performed are inherently dangerous and were done under strict supervision. They should not be attempted. Viewer discretion is advised.

Episodes include the following:

Brazil

In Brazil, David Blaine seeks inspiration by immersing himself in his hosts’ vibrant energy, passion and spontaneity. The exceptional daredevils, artists, explorers and athletes he encounters unite to help him bring an audacious feat to life that’s lingered in his dreams for years. Southeast Asia

In Southeast Asia, David Blaine explores fascinating relationships with wildlife and how pain endurance can transform fear into magic. He meets practitioners who appear impenetrable by sharp objects and performers who can endure the stings of venomous creatures. David unpacks how people exploit fear in order to create wonder. India

Growing up, David Blaine was fascinated by images from India of extraordinary physical feats. This evolved into a lifelong obsession with real acts that are so extreme they look like magic. Using secrets passed down over hundreds of years, people still perform these acts today. In India, David unearths these modern practitioners to explore how belief and performance intersect to make magic. Arctic Circle

In the stunning frozen landscape of the Arctic Circle, David Blaine explores humanity’s curiously extreme ability to endure freezing temperatures. He meets and learns from people who reach beyond their limits to transform barriers into new frontiers and embody a sense of resilience, perseverance and grit that is unique to the region. South Africa

David embarks on an epic adventure in South Africa, uncovering the magic of its diverse cultures and wildlife that is reshaping perceptions and dismantling barriers in this dynamic country. Japan From perfectly punctual bullet trains to meticulously assembled pieces of sushi, Japan is renowned for its craftsmanship, artistry and commitment to excellence in all endeavors. In Japan, David explores the concept of mastery by meeting with people who spend a lifetime refining a single skill.

David Blaine: Do Not Attempt is produced by Imagine Documentaries for National Geographic. Executive producers are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, David Blaine, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Christopher St. John, Matthew Akers, Erica Sashin and Toby Oppenheimer. Abigail Harper is co-executive producer. For National Geographic, Charlie Parsons is senior vice president of Development, Bengt Anderson is executive producer and senior vice president of Unscripted Production, and Tom McDonald is executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content.



