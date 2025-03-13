Adetutu Laditan's mission to position the African creator

Adetutu Laditan, founder of Woof Studios, is passionate about Africa’s creator economy. Formerly a product marketing leader at Google, she left the corporate world to launch a Multi-Channel Network that amplifies African voices and connects creators to global opportunities.

Through content strategy, distribution, and monetisation, Laditan aims to bridge the gap between African talent and the digital world, driving innovation and sustainable growth in the industry.

Adetutu Laditan is the founder of Woof Studios. Source: Supplied.

Adetutu, as the founder of Woof Studios and a leader in Africa’s creative economy, what inspired your journey into this space?

I have always been passionate about storytelling and the transformative power of media. My journey began with a robust career in marketing communications, product marketing and tech, including an incredible ten years at Google, where I learned the importance of strategy, innovation, and leadership.

Working with global teams and leading impactful projects gave me a solid foundation, but my heart was always drawn to Africa’s creative economy.

I noticed a gap—while African creators were producing incredible content, they lacked access to resources, platforms, and monetisation opportunities. That’s why I founded Woof Studios, a Multi-Channel Network and Creator Service Provider focused on amplifying African voices and unlocking global opportunities for creators across the continent.

What are some of the biggest challenges African creators face today?

There are several, but three main challenges stand out:

Storytelling: Many creators struggle with authentic storytelling that not only resonates locally but also appeals to global audiences. Often, the funding and resources needed to elevate production quality are hard to come by, leading to limited growth.

Monetisation: The creator economy in Africa is still emerging, which means many creators are underpaid or struggle to find sustainable income streams. Unlike in more mature markets, there are fewer brand partnerships, lower ad revenues, and limited e-commerce opportunities.

Visibility: Competing on global platforms is tough, especially with algorithm-driven content visibility. African creators often lack the networks and partnerships that can help amplify their voices.

How is Woof Studios addressing these challenges?

At Woof Studios, we aim to provide creators with the tools, resources, and platforms they need to succeed.

We focus on three key areas:

Content Strategy: We help creators develop compelling stories highlighting Africa’s diversity, ensuring authenticity while meeting global standards.

Distribution & Monetization: Connecting creators with brands, platforms, and audiences, offering revenue opportunities through branded content, licensing deals, and product sales.

Community Building: We’re building the Woof Network, a thriving community of creators who collaborate, share insights, and grow together.

The Cannes Lions 2025 invitation is a significant milestone. What does this mean for African creators?

It’s huge! For the first time, African creators will be on stage at Cannes Lions, showcasing their work and experiences. We’re supporting five exceptional creators from Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, who will speak on the panel, “Cracking the Code with Africa’s Creators.”

Our goal is to secure sponsorship to cover their travel and accommodation, and we’re open to partnerships with brands and organizations that want to support this historic moment.

What keeps you motivated on this journey?

It’s the impact stories. When I see a creator go from struggling to finding success, when African stories

reach global audiences, or when young creatives realize their potential, I am reminded why this work

matters. The creator economy is not just about content—it’s about jobs, community building, and

showcasing the richness of African culture.