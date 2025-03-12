ICT Hardware
    ICT Hardware

    Samsung Galaxy S25 shows why Honor is eating its lunch in SA

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    12 Mar 2025
    It’s about the optics. The Galaxy S25+ is as boring an update as Samsung could have made – essentially just a bump from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to the new 8 Elite – that barely moves the innovation needle. What the company is punting, same as last year, is AI software enhancements that are a definite improvement but still can’t quite close the gulf between its new devices and the genuine hardware advancements coming out of China.
    There exists a theory that the US only cut Huawei off at the supply chain knees to protect Samsung when it was losing ground in the smartphone race.

    Now, with near exclusive access to Google AI software integrations – sometimes surpassing that of even Google’s own Pixel – Samsung seems to be resting on its hardware laurels.

    Yes, there are some miniscule gains in ever-so-slightly shrunken bezels and a 6g weight saving, but this is the fourth year running with identical camera hardware (the 12MP ultrawide camera sensor now stretching to its sixth year of service in this model).

    When Honor is dropping its flagship Magic6 Pro device at the same price with vastly superior cameras and secure face unlock to boot, software just ain’t gonna cut it.

    The innovator’s dilemma

    The story of Android’s success has long run parallel to the legend of the Samsung Galaxy S line, but once the Ultra was added to the family tree, the larger standard model became an awkward middle child.

    There are rumours that Samsung and Apple are both going to replace the plus variant with a slimmer model that blends flagship features with a svelte design but not delivering even a working prototype this deep into a new year leaves Samsung a bit exposed.

    For the same money, Honor offers more value and camera ability with the Magic6 Pro
    I remind you that this is the company that demoed the Galaxy Fold to the gobsmacked South African tech media when it was only a whisper in the rumour mill.

    Not upset, just disappointed

    If you want the latest Galaxy S plus variant, there is absolutely nothing wrong with the 25+.

    The software is a lot more considered than what was delivered in Samsung’s first bite at the Galaxy AI cherry last year.

    Gemini now stands alone as the voice assistant summoned at the long press of the power button and we’ve now officially banished Circle-to-Search to the added feature list it always was and not the main character Samsung and Google tried to make it.

    This is a stellar device in when considered in Samsung blue vacuum, unfortunately the R25,000 smart device price point is a crowded shelf overflowing with arguably better options across the board.

    Clear the orbital path

    One of the reasons Pluto isn’t on updated depictions of the solar system is because it doesn’t even dominate its own orbit.

    Samsung used to copy Apple’s homework and then at an exotic twist which other Android vendors struggled to match.

    All images shot with the Honor Magic6 Pro periscope zoom lens
    Now the vanilla Galaxy S models are monocultural lumps of smartphone that struggle to capture the imagination, packing outdated cameras that have not been the sharpest shooters in the saloon in long years.

    The Magic6 Pro telephoto camera came through in a pinch when my trusty Nikon D3200 started randomly corrupting memory cards and became the cornerstone of my wife’s baking side hustle social content.

    I could not with good conscience recommend content creators reach for the Galaxy S25+ when far superior options exist.

    Come on, do something

    Samsung does some otherwordly voodoo with its displays, though. Best in class by far.
    Now that the Galaxy A56 is on sale, the S25 hype cycle is over and all marketing roads lead to making consumers think that folding folds are still a marker of innovation in the second half of the year.

    While the Ultra made its design refinement slightly more noticeable (you really have to hold it in your hand and compare it to last year’s model to notice), Samsung has left the S25+ out in the cold with imperceptible upgrades.

    Samsung fans deserve better. Would not recommend.

    Let's do Biz