Joe Public and The Odd Number's young creatives on Young Guns 23 jury

Three creatives from Africa, two from South Africa and one from Nigeria, as well as two from the Middle East, are among the over 100 creative professionals from around the world who will sit on the One Club for Creativity’s global Young Guns 23 jury.

(L to r:) Adetutu Laditan, founder, creative director, Woof Studios, Lagos, Bongiwe Neema Nouse, creative director, The Odd Number, Alison Hingle, senior creative, Joe Public United, have been chosen to sit on the One Club’s Young Guns 23 Jury (IOmage by Lesley, Svenson © Bizcommunity)

From South Africa, they include Joe Public United's Alison Hingle (senior creative) and The Odd Number's Bongiwe Neema Nouse, creative director.

From Nigeria, Adetutu Laditan, founder, creative director, Woof Studios, Lagos is on the jury.

From the Middle East, Prerna Mehra, ECD, Mullenlowe MENA, Dubai and Sara Eid, regional creative director, Serviceplan Arabia, Jeddah are on the jury.

Young Guns is the industry’s only global, cross-disciplinary, portfolio-based awards competition that identifies and celebrates today’s vanguard of young creative professionals.

The programme is open to those aged 30 and under who have been working for at least two years, full-time or freelance.

Eligible entrants can submit a combination of professional and personal work.

The complete list of Young Guns 23 judges can be viewed here.

Entries are open

Theonline entry system is open, with the reduced-fee early deadline of 14 August 2025, regular deadline of 28 August 2025, and final deadline of 18 September 2025.

Winners will be announced in December.

The renowned competitions regularly attract entries from upwards of 45 countries, with more than half coming from outside the US.

Levine/Leavitt, a long-time YG partner, will once again offer its Artists-in-Residence Award, in which the artist rep firm provides one YG winner with a full year of artist and career management representation.

Also continuing this year is the Levine/Leavitt Young Guns Assistance Program, open to illustrators and photographers who qualify for YG23 but may not have the means to enter with ease. Successful applicants receive free entry into the competition courtesy of Levine/Leavitt.

All Young Guns winners receive a unique version of the iconic Young Guns Cube, designed exclusively for this year’s incoming class, and have their permanent profile page added to the Young Guns website.