Entrepreneurship Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

MyDoughEdge GrowthUniversity of PretoriaBusiness Partners LimitedTrialogueSappiAMIEThe Innovator TrustOnPoint PROld Mutual SMEgoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Cape Town’s new creative hub offers free support for entrepreneurs

    A new hub aimed at supporting creative entrepreneurs across Africa has opened in Cape Town, offering free workspace, mentorship and technology support.
    8 Jul 2025
    8 Jul 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Located at the Homecoming Centre in District Six, the Timbuktoo Creative Hub is the first of its kind on the continent, specifically designed for businesses in creative-tech sectors like fashion, animation, music, AR/VR and textiles.

    The initiative is backed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism (Dedat), UVU Africa, the Craft and Design Institute, and Snake Nation.

    UVU Africa will run the hub via its UVU Accelerate programme, offering facilities such as co-working spaces with WiFi, access to an entrepreneur-in-residence, and guidance on using technology to build and scale creative businesses.

    Creative entrepreneurs will also be able to host events, access networking opportunities, and plug into a broader African innovation platform. Over 280 businesses have already applied for accelerator support since the announcement.

    The Timbuktoo Creative Hub is part of UNDP’s pan-African strategy to unlock innovation-led growth. It aims to help entrepreneurs move from concept to scale while contributing to broader economic transformation.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz