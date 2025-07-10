Notice of objection: Disputing your SARS tax assessment

Received a tax assessment from SARS that you believe to be incorrect? Whether it was due to a misunderstanding, a calculation error, or missing information on SARS’ side, it’s important to know that you have the right to dispute tax assessments via a formal objection process. This process (if approached strategically and within legal timelines) can protect you from paying amounts not rightfully due and see to it that your compliance remains in good standing.

In this article, we unpack how to object to a SARS tax assessment, including the timelines, common pitfalls, and how professional guidance can increase your chances of success.

First things first: What is a Notice of Assessment?

After filing your tax return, SARS issues a Notice of Assessment (ITA34), which summarises their calculated tax payable or refundable. If SARS identifies any discrepancies or issues an additional assessment (such as following a verification or audit), you might receive an unexpected tax liability.

If you disagree with this outcome, you cannot simply ignore it or delay payment. The correct legal route is to file a Notice of Objection (NOO) within the prescribed timelines.

When can you object?

You may lodge an objection if:

You believe SARS incorrectly assessed your tax return.



There are calculation or data capture errors.



You disagree with the adjustments SARS made (e.g. disallowed deductions, incomeinclusions, penalties, etc.)

Important: You cannot object simply because you are unable to pay the assessment. An objection must be based on factual or legal disagreements with SARS’ assessment.

Timelines for filing a notice of objection

Within 30 business days: You must file the objection within 30 business days from the date of assessment.

Extension (up to 21 business days): If reasonable grounds exist for late filing, SARSmay grant an extension of up to 21 additional business days.

Extension (up to 3 years): In exceptional circumstances (e.g. severe illness, absence from SA, or SARS administrative delays), SARS may allow late objections up to three years after the assessment date (Tax Administration Act, Section 104(4)).

Tip: Always object as soon as possible to avoid technical rejection for lateness.

How to file a notice of objection

Gather supporting documentation Before objecting, collect all relevant evidence, including: Bank statements



Invoices



Employer certificates (IRP5s)



Medical aid or retirement certificates



Any other proof supporting your claim Complete the correct form For income tax, VAT, and PAYE objections, SARS requires an NOO form to be completed electronically via eFiling or the SARS MobiApp. Manual submissions are no longer accepted. Provide detailed reasons A common cause for rejection is vague or incomplete reasons for objection. Ensure your submission: Clearly states each ground of dispute



Refers to your supporting documents



Applies tax law or SARS practice to justify your position Submit and monitor After submission, SARS will acknowledge receipt and provide an outcome (Notice of Outcome of Objection, ITA128) within 60 business days. If further verification or documentation is required, SARS may extend this period with written notice (Tax Administration Act, Section 104(3)).

What happens after an objection?

If your objection is successful (either fully or partially) SARS will issue a new assessment (ITA34) showing the updated amounts based on thechanges they accepted.