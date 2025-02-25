IWD2025: Sinmisola Hughes-Obisesan - The visionary driving Publicis Nigeria's creative future

Sinmisola Hughes-Obisesan is an award-winning executive creative director with over 17 years of experience shaping global brands. At the helm of Publicis Nigeria, she leads the dynamic teams behind Insight Publicis and Leo Burnett Lagos.

Her creative leadership has driven impactful campaigns for some of the world’s biggest brands, including Pepsi, Amazon Prime Video, Heineken, Nivea, VI, isaouTube, Nestlé, Spotify, Cadbury, and P&G.

Recently Hughes-Obisesan was recognised as one of the next generation Black leaders on Black At's DARE list.

Sinmisola Hughes-Obisesan. Source: Supplied.

Can you share what first drew you to advertising and brand communications?

I recall a time when growing up, I’d look forward to watching the ads over the TV programme itself. The commercial break became a welcomed intrusion that offered captivating storytelling and entertainment for me. Having a very creative and vivid imagination, I was intrigued by ads, the world of communications and how it influences people.

How does it feel to be listed as one of the executives breaking boundaries?

I am deeply honoured and most grateful that my contributions to the creative communication landscape continues to be recognised not just in Nigeria but across global platforms.

What challenges did you face as a Black woman rising to an executive creative director role, and how did you navigate them?

I faced many many challenges along my journey but I rarely dwelled on them. Being a woman in a role predominantly played by men gave me the opportunity to stand out and bring a unique and fresh perspective when approaching projects. My portfolio of work and the way I lead teams set an industry standard in Nigeria with the bar raised significantly higher.

As a leader, how do you ensure that brands communicate authentically to diverse audiences?

As a creative leader, authenticity in brand communication is critical to resonating with diverse audiences while avoiding tokenism or misrepresentation. The data is clear, brands who are winning are tapping into cultural insights, communicating genuinely and inclusively. Brands should commit to long-term authenticity and not faddish trends because consumers of today are too smart for that. They can see through performative efforts that simply ticks boxes. Brands that truly listen, speak the language, include, and act beyond the ad space will build lasting trust and drive meaningfulness.

The advertising industry has long struggled with diversity and inclusion. Have you seen meaningful progress, and what more needs to be done?

Diversity is a fact and inclusion is an act. While the global advertising industry has made some meaningful progress in diversity and inclusion, there’s still a long way to go. More brands are showing representation in ads and there are more industry led initiatives, however, true diversity and inclusion is a sustained effort that goes beyond better casting choices, and surface-level representation. With the shifting political climate, DEI is under threat and facing significant pushback across industries. This is the time for stronger commitment, more opportunity and true systemic change.

What advice would you give to young Black creatives aspiring to executive roles in advertising?

I would advise young Black creatives to always be brave and bold. Greatness never sits on a fence. Have an open mindset, explore and discover the world around you, own your core and use it to your advantage. Because that’s what makes you uniquely different. Find your creative superpower and never shrink your perspective.

What has been one of the most rewarding campaigns you've worked on, and why?

That would be a campaign I developed with my team for Heineken in Nigeria. It was Heineken’s first ever campaign built entirely from local insights in Nigeria. I collaborated with cross-functional teams across global offices to deliver Heineken’s most successful brand campaign for Nigeria. The campaign delivered in terms of impact on sales volumes, high consumer engagement as well as earning a number of international awards too.

How do you balance global brand narratives with local cultural relevance in West Africa?

The key to success lies in striking a balance between maintaining a consistent global identity while ensuring local relevance. I believe global brands operating in West Africa understand that what matters to Nigerian, Ghanaian, or Ivorian consumers will likely be different from a European or Asian market.

Global brands need to go even deeper to recognise and understand that in Nigeria for example, regional nuances also exist. Regional narratives are more impactful especially when global brands collaborate with local influencers, artists and businesses for deeper resonance and credibility.

What trends in advertising excite you most, and where do you see the industry heading?

The advertising industry is evolving faster than ever. Brands that innovate while staying human, original and authentic will thrive. The future is Immersive storytelling, hyper-personalisation powered by AI, interactive experiences, ethical engagement and of course more collaboration with diverse content creators.